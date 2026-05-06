Win Tickets to Meet James Hype

If you’ve ever watched a James Hype set, you know it’s not just about playing tracks: it’s a masterclass in technical precision and high-energy performance. On Saturday, May 16th, we’re taking a few lucky c895 listeners off the dancefloor and into the inner circle for an afternoon that money literally cannot buy.

We are taking over the exclusive Sound Suite at W Seattle for a private, stripped-back session with the man himself. This is your chance to step away from the strobe lights and get a rare, “behind-the-curtain” look at the artistry behind the hype.

We’ve curated an afternoon designed for the true fans and aspiring producers with an intimate conversation and live Q&A hosted by Drive Bailey plus after the interview you can hang out to chat and grab a photo with James Hype before he heads out for this show at Level1!

Here’s the thing: the only way in is to win! This experience is reserved for a VERY limited number of c895 listeners and Club 895 subscribers! Listen this week during c895 Mornings with Drew Bailey, Wednesday afternoon (3-5pm) with LowkeydInTheHouse, Mondays on Beyond the Rave Fam with Makenna and Evenings with Harmony for your chance to qualify to win! Or if you are a Club 895 member, just check your inbox because you might have already won!

The Hype is coming. Will you be in the room?