ContestFeatured

Win Tickets to Meet James Hype

Harmony Soleil
May 6, 2026
2 min read
A person wearing sunglasses and a casual jacket is in the foreground, with a colorful, music-themed backdrop. In bold red letters, "James Hype" is displayed. Logos for "W Seattle" and "C 89.5" are visible. The date "Saturday, May 16th, 2026" is also included.

If you’ve ever watched a James Hype set, you know it’s not just about playing tracks: it’s a masterclass in technical precision and high-energy performance. On Saturday, May 16th, we’re taking a few lucky c895 listeners off the dancefloor and into the inner circle for an afternoon that money literally cannot buy.

A group of people attentively watching a live music performance in a cozy room decorated with musical instruments and posters.
c895 Listeners in the W Seattle Sound Suite at the TOKiMONSTA event in June 2025

We are taking over the exclusive Sound Suite at W Seattle for a private, stripped-back session with the man himself. This is your chance to step away from the strobe lights and get a rare, “behind-the-curtain” look at the artistry behind the hype.

We’ve curated an afternoon designed for the true fans and aspiring producers with an intimate conversation and live Q&A hosted by Drive Bailey plus after the interview you can hang out to chat and grab a photo with James Hype before he heads out for this show at Level1!

Here’s the thing: the only way in is to win! This experience is reserved for a VERY limited number of c895 listeners and Club 895 subscribers! Listen this week during c895 Mornings with Drew Bailey, Wednesday afternoon (3-5pm) with LowkeydInTheHouse, Mondays on Beyond the Rave Fam with Makenna and Evenings with Harmony for your chance to qualify to win! Or if you are a Club 895 member, just check your inbox because you might have already won!

The Hype is coming. Will you be in the room?

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

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