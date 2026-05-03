Color Theory Episode 36: May 3rd, 2026

And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, May 17rd, 2026 at 8pm, as the show is on its every other week schedule, rotating at 8pm with our newest show Sub 49 Radio!
Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!
HOUR 1
|Shorelines (Extended Mix) – Sons Of Maria
|True E.P. (Higher In The Sun (Original Club Mix) – Nora En Pure
|You’re So High (10 Years On) (Extended Mix) – Eli & Fur
|Cosmic Kiss (Original Mix) – Tonic Walter & Nina Nst
|One Last Dance (Sound Quelle Extended Remix) – Audien & XIRA
|Rain after PM – PETROS
|Drums (Radio Edit) – Space Motion
|Feet Are For Dancing – Melanie Pfirrman
|Galaxian Explosion (Original Mix) – Roman Hope
|Better Me (Original Mix) – Nora Van Elken
|Wild Grass, Gentle Winds (Original Mix) – Fros7novA
|Just The Kinda Feeling (Nicky Elisabeth Extended Remix) – Yotto & Lost Boy
|Mirage – Jason Ross, William Black & Oaks
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|Frozen Ground (Extended Mix) – Ilan Bluestone ft. Giuseppe de Luca
|To Get To You (Array Remix) – Steve Brian, Nathan Rux, Rachael Nemiroff
|Breathing (Original Mix) – KhoMha, Tavatli & Sarah de Warren
|Nostalgia (Balearic Mix) – nilsix, Orjan Nilsen & Mark Sixma
|The Journey (Original Mix) – Exolight & Suncatcher
|Too Many Ghosts (Radio Edit) – Jessica Audiffred & Jake Neumar
|Nagisa (ShoMa Remix) – Derek Ryan & N-sKing
|Visualize – Mary Droppinz & Finnuh
|Destiny – Ace Aura
|See You Again (Original Mix) – Fiora, Jason Ross & Seven Lions
|Ride The Tide – FREAKY & Casey Cook
|Open Your Eyes (MaRLo Presents V3NOM) (Extended Mix) – MaRLo & V3nom
|Awaken – Au5 & NOHC
|About U – Roy Knox
|Intertwined (Original Mix) – Jason Ross & Runn
|Wildfire – Sub Focus
|Run The Track – Flowidus
|Mirage – Bella Renee & Skellytn
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|Airplane (Culture Shock Remix) – Sub Focus
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