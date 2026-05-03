Color TheoryFeaturedPlaylists

Color Theory Episode 36: May 3rd, 2026

Harmony Soleil
May 3, 2026
3 min read
A vibrant digital artwork titled "Color Theory with Madion." It features colorful, abstract patterns with swirling dots and geometric shapes. The text mentions a date, Sunday, May 3, 2026, with the time 8-10 PM Pacific. The episode is labeled as "EP 36.
Episode 36 starts deep in Hour 1 with melodic and progressive house, building uplifting energy throughout. Hour 2 brings melodic dubstep and high-energy 4/4 tracks, closing with DnB. We’ve got a single off Jason Ross’ upcoming EP, plus favorite classics from Nora En Pure, Eli & Fur, Seven Lions, and more.

Favorite Pastel: Mirage – Jason Ross, William Black & Oaks
Favorite ColorMirage – Bella Renee & Skellytn
(Yes, they do both have the same name!)
Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below! You can support the show this week by donating at c895.org!A DJ performs at a nightclub, surrounded by colorful lighting and an engaged crowd, enhancing the lively atmosphere.

And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, May 17rd, 2026 at 8pm, as the show is on its every other week schedule, rotating at 8pm with our newest show Sub 49 Radio!

Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!

 

 

 

 

HOUR 1

Shorelines (Extended Mix) – Sons Of Maria
True E.P. (Higher In The Sun (Original Club Mix) – Nora En Pure
You’re So High (10 Years On) (Extended Mix) – Eli & Fur
Cosmic Kiss (Original Mix) – Tonic Walter & Nina Nst
One Last Dance (Sound Quelle Extended Remix) – Audien & XIRA
Rain after PM – PETROS
Drums (Radio Edit) – Space Motion
Feet Are For Dancing – Melanie Pfirrman
Galaxian Explosion (Original Mix) – Roman Hope
Better Me (Original Mix) – Nora Van Elken
Wild Grass, Gentle Winds (Original Mix) – Fros7novA
Just The Kinda Feeling (Nicky Elisabeth Extended Remix) – Yotto & Lost Boy
Mirage – Jason Ross, William Black & Oaks fav pastel
Frozen Ground (Extended Mix) – Ilan Bluestone ft. Giuseppe de Luca
To Get To You (Array Remix) – Steve Brian, Nathan Rux, Rachael Nemiroff
HOUR 2
Breathing (Original Mix) – KhoMha, Tavatli & Sarah de Warren
Nostalgia (Balearic Mix) – nilsix, Orjan Nilsen & Mark Sixma
The Journey (Original Mix) – Exolight & Suncatcher
Too Many Ghosts (Radio Edit) – Jessica Audiffred & Jake Neumar
Nagisa (ShoMa Remix) – Derek Ryan & N-sKing
Visualize – Mary Droppinz & Finnuh
Destiny – Ace Aura
See You Again (Original Mix) – Fiora, Jason Ross & Seven Lions
Ride The Tide – FREAKY & Casey Cook
Open Your Eyes (MaRLo Presents V3NOM) (Extended Mix) – MaRLo & V3nom
Awaken – Au5 & NOHC
About U – Roy Knox
Intertwined (Original Mix) – Jason Ross & Runn
Wildfire – Sub Focus
Run The Track – Flowidus
Mirage – Bella Renee & Skellytn Fav color
Airplane (Culture Shock Remix) – Sub Focus

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

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