Color Theory Episode 36: May 3rd, 2026

Episode 36 starts deep in Hour 1 with melodic and progressive house, building uplifting energy throughout. Hour 2 brings melodic dubstep and high-energy 4/4 tracks, closing with DnB. We’ve got a single off Jason Ross’ upcoming EP, plus favorite classics from Nora En Pure, Eli & Fur, Seven Lions, and more.

Favorite Pastel: Mirage – Jason Ross, William Black & Oaks Favorite Color : Mirage – Bella Renee & Skellytn

(Yes, they do both have the same name!)

c895.org! Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below! You can support the show this week by donating at And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, May 17rd, 2026 at 8pm, as the show is on its every other week schedule, rotating at 8pm with our newest show Sub 49 Radio! Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!

HOUR 1

Shorelines (Extended Mix) – Sons Of Maria True E.P. (Higher In The Sun (Original Club Mix) – Nora En Pure You’re So High (10 Years On) (Extended Mix) – Eli & Fur Cosmic Kiss (Original Mix) – Tonic Walter & Nina Nst One Last Dance (Sound Quelle Extended Remix) – Audien & XIRA Rain after PM – PETROS Drums (Radio Edit) – Space Motion Feet Are For Dancing – Melanie Pfirrman Galaxian Explosion (Original Mix) – Roman Hope Better Me (Original Mix) – Nora Van Elken Wild Grass, Gentle Winds (Original Mix) – Fros7novA Just The Kinda Feeling (Nicky Elisabeth Extended Remix) – Yotto & Lost Boy Mirage – Jason Ross, William Black & Oaks fav pastel Frozen Ground (Extended Mix) – Ilan Bluestone ft. Giuseppe de Luca To Get To You (Array Remix) – Steve Brian, Nathan Rux, Rachael Nemiroff

HOUR 2