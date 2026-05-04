On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge May 3 2026

DJ Zuul
May 4, 2026
4 min read
Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy

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Hour 1: Zuul creates a 43 minute set and has to wing it at the end

Table with 6 columns and 15 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
HEALTH, Lauren Mayberry ASHAMED R-TYPE IV Loma Vista 2026 03:02
RATPAJAMA Rato Brand New Obscure Self 2026 03:00
Dirty Paws Baby I’m Searching You Dark Collection Untitled Burial 2026 02:55
A Place Both Wonderful and Strange Crying In An Uber Matter and Desire Re:Mission 2026 03:20
Fermion Four Dimensions Four Dimensions Re:Mission 2026 07:05
Full of Scorpions, yyycry Cristales Cristales Untitled Burial 2026 03:44
Stars Crusaders Common Interface Common Interface SkyQode 2026 03:11
MIDIval Punditz, Banco de Gaia Ali (Banco de Gaia Remix) Altered Realities Vol. 2 Six Degrees 2005 05:45
J:dead Pressure Who Knows Self 2026 05:38
Xotox The price we pay for happiness (Cervello Elettronico Remix) Die Geheimen Dokumente Infacted 2026 04:37
Dawn of Ashes, Unter Null Autopsy of A Spirit Anatomy of Suffering Metropolis 2026 05:28
.SVDIST Aurora Revenge Untitled Burial 2026 02:39
MESH A Storm Is Coming The Truth Doesn’t Matter Dependent 2026 04:59
Rotoskop OLD WHITE MEN Passive Aggressive Self 2025 04:22
Eisfabrik Walking Towards the Sun Eisplanet NoCut 2022 04:23

Hour 2: DJ Paradigm Lost (reprise)

Table with 6 columns and 15 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Capsules of Energy A Daisy Chain 4 Satan (TKK Cover) The Hive Mind Self-Released 2023 4:39
ALVABEAT, Marie Eidolon Erased (ft. Marie Eidolon) Self-Released 2025 2:13
AESTHETISCHE Everything Ends (2025) Selling Fear EP Alpha Matrix 2025 2:59
CVRBON DECVY, ANTHONY [H] O is for Orgasm (featuring Evilyn13 and Anthony [H] O is for Orgasm (featuring Evilyn 13) Self Released 2023 4:59
FEE LION Baby (Visceral Anatomy Remix) Baby Remixed Self Released 2021 5:18
Silicodisco Biscayne Boulevard feat. Abby Knives (Jesu Aparicio Remix) Miami (unknown) 2023 7:28
Mindless Faith Crash the Gates (budget cut) Crash the Gates (Maxi Single) AlterCulture Records 2025 2:50
ALEX & Megan McDuffee Freak Like Me Freak Like Me Self-Released 2024 4:13
Years of Denial We Are the Party Love Cuts EP VEYL 2025 5:58
Punshukunshu Gomorrah Gossiping Hypocrites Sharped Records 2024 4:48
CENTRIFUGAL FORCE MACHINE DESPISE INSIDE OBJECT PERMANENCE X-IMG 2025 3:21
ulisess Deadman Deadman EP Self-Released 2025 2:33
Spammerheads Don’t get off the route (digital bonus track) The Mire Chronicles Banshees Records 2025 5:04
Pending Position Starsign (A Tribute To Apoptygma Berzerk) Album 69 Infacted Recordings 2025 5:50
New Neon Captivate (Re-Capture Mix) Future Animate Self-Released 2025 3:16

Hour 3: Orchestras Orchestrated by Drew

Table with 6 columns and 12 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
KMFDM D.I.Y Adios Metropolis Records 1999 04:52
Rotersand War On Error (Declaration) War On Error Metropolis Records 2009 04:34
Brainbug Benedictus – Exitiale Mix Benedictus Attiva sas 1997 07:17
E Nomine;Schlafes Bruder Lord’s Prayer – Extended 2024 Remastered Prayers Collection – Passion Christi AWOMMrecords / AWOMM GmbH 2024 06:10
Laibach Geburt einer Nation (One Vision) – 2024 Remaster Opus Dei (Remastered) Mute 2024 04:18
Rammstein;Boys Noize Mein Herz brennt – Boys Noize RMX Remixes Vertigo Berlin 2020 05:00
Propaganda p:Machinery – Zbigniew Rybczyński Video Mix p:Machinery (αlpha) ZTT Records 1985 04:37
Project Pitchfork The Longing – Remastered First Anthology Trisol 2011 04:46
The Tear Garden In Search Of My Rose To Be An Angel Blind, The Crippled Soul Divide Nettwerk Music Group 1996 04:29
Depeche Mode Halo Violator (Deluxe) Venusnote Ltd. 1990 04:30
Rob Dougan Clubbed to Death – Kurayamino Variation Furious Angels Reprise 1995 07:27
Madonna Frozen Ray of Light Warner Records/Maverick 1998 06:07

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DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

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