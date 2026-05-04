On the Edge May 3 2026

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Hour 1: Zuul creates a 43 minute set and has to wing it at the end
|HEALTH, Lauren Mayberry
|ASHAMED
|R-TYPE IV
|Loma Vista
|2026
|03:02
|RATPAJAMA
|Rato
|Brand New Obscure
|Self
|2026
|03:00
|Dirty Paws
|Baby I’m Searching You
|Dark Collection
|Untitled Burial
|2026
|02:55
|A Place Both Wonderful and Strange
|Crying In An Uber
|Matter and Desire
|Re:Mission
|2026
|03:20
|Fermion
|Four Dimensions
|Four Dimensions
|Re:Mission
|2026
|07:05
|Full of Scorpions, yyycry
|Cristales
|Cristales
|Untitled Burial
|2026
|03:44
|Stars Crusaders
|Common Interface
|Common Interface
|SkyQode
|2026
|03:11
|MIDIval Punditz, Banco de Gaia
|Ali (Banco de Gaia Remix)
|Altered Realities Vol. 2
|Six Degrees
|2005
|05:45
|J:dead
|Pressure
|Who Knows
|Self
|2026
|05:38
|Xotox
|The price we pay for happiness (Cervello Elettronico Remix)
|Die Geheimen Dokumente
|Infacted
|2026
|04:37
|Dawn of Ashes, Unter Null
|Autopsy of A Spirit
|Anatomy of Suffering
|Metropolis
|2026
|05:28
|.SVDIST
|Aurora
|Revenge
|Untitled Burial
|2026
|02:39
|MESH
|A Storm Is Coming
|The Truth Doesn’t Matter
|Dependent
|2026
|04:59
|Rotoskop
|OLD WHITE MEN
|Passive Aggressive
|Self
|2025
|04:22
|Eisfabrik
|Walking Towards the Sun
|Eisplanet
|NoCut
|2022
|04:23
Hour 2: DJ Paradigm Lost (reprise)
|Capsules of Energy
|A Daisy Chain 4 Satan (TKK Cover)
|The Hive Mind
|Self-Released
|2023
|4:39
|ALVABEAT, Marie Eidolon
|Erased (ft. Marie Eidolon)
|Self-Released
|2025
|2:13
|AESTHETISCHE
|Everything Ends (2025)
|Selling Fear EP
|Alpha Matrix
|2025
|2:59
|CVRBON DECVY, ANTHONY [H]
|O is for Orgasm (featuring Evilyn13 and Anthony [H]
|O is for Orgasm (featuring Evilyn 13)
|Self Released
|2023
|4:59
|FEE LION
|Baby (Visceral Anatomy Remix)
|Baby Remixed
|Self Released
|2021
|5:18
|Silicodisco
|Biscayne Boulevard feat. Abby Knives (Jesu Aparicio Remix)
|Miami
|(unknown)
|2023
|7:28
|Mindless Faith
|Crash the Gates (budget cut)
|Crash the Gates (Maxi Single)
|AlterCulture Records
|2025
|2:50
|ALEX & Megan McDuffee
|Freak Like Me
|Freak Like Me
|Self-Released
|2024
|4:13
|Years of Denial
|We Are the Party
|Love Cuts EP
|VEYL
|2025
|5:58
|Punshukunshu
|Gomorrah
|Gossiping Hypocrites
|Sharped Records
|2024
|4:48
|CENTRIFUGAL FORCE MACHINE
|DESPISE INSIDE
|OBJECT PERMANENCE
|X-IMG
|2025
|3:21
|ulisess
|Deadman
|Deadman EP
|Self-Released
|2025
|2:33
|Spammerheads
|Don’t get off the route (digital bonus track)
|The Mire Chronicles
|Banshees Records
|2025
|5:04
|Pending Position
|Starsign (A Tribute To Apoptygma Berzerk)
|Album 69
|Infacted Recordings
|2025
|5:50
|New Neon
|Captivate (Re-Capture Mix)
|Future Animate
|Self-Released
|2025
|3:16
Hour 3: Orchestras Orchestrated by Drew
|KMFDM
|D.I.Y
|Adios
|Metropolis Records
|1999
|04:52
|Rotersand
|War On Error (Declaration)
|War On Error
|Metropolis Records
|2009
|04:34
|Brainbug
|Benedictus – Exitiale Mix
|Benedictus
|Attiva sas
|1997
|07:17
|E Nomine;Schlafes Bruder
|Lord’s Prayer – Extended 2024 Remastered
|Prayers Collection – Passion Christi
|AWOMMrecords / AWOMM GmbH
|2024
|06:10
|Laibach
|Geburt einer Nation (One Vision) – 2024 Remaster
|Opus Dei (Remastered)
|Mute
|2024
|04:18
|Rammstein;Boys Noize
|Mein Herz brennt – Boys Noize RMX
|Remixes
|Vertigo Berlin
|2020
|05:00
|Propaganda
|p:Machinery – Zbigniew Rybczyński Video Mix
|p:Machinery (αlpha)
|ZTT Records
|1985
|04:37
|Project Pitchfork
|The Longing – Remastered
|First Anthology
|Trisol
|2011
|04:46
|The Tear Garden
|In Search Of My Rose
|To Be An Angel Blind, The Crippled Soul Divide
|Nettwerk Music Group
|1996
|04:29
|Depeche Mode
|Halo
|Violator (Deluxe)
|Venusnote Ltd.
|1990
|04:30
|Rob Dougan
|Clubbed to Death – Kurayamino Variation
|Furious Angels
|Reprise
|1995
|07:27
|Madonna
|Frozen
|Ray of Light
|Warner Records/Maverick
|1998
|06:07
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