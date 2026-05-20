K-Plus Playlist Recap – 5/19

BTS was in Mexico this week, and we are bringing the nostalgic tracks this week, along with more from Arirang.
Impressive new song from freshly released new album from Woodz, as well as a fun request for second generation Kpop group Brown Eyed Girls.
Check out the full playlist below and remember to catch the show every Tuesday at 11pm on air here in the Puget Sound but you can also relive the show or catch it if you missed it on demand for two weeks after it airs, listen to the full show here!
BTS – 2.0
NORMAL – BTS
Taeyong – STORM
aespa & GDragon – WDA
CORTIS – AÇAÍ
MINGU – Dinero
JIN – Rope It
JIMIN – WHO Rock Mix
BTS – Airplane Pt 2
JUNGKOOK – Yes or No
Rain – Feel It
Jinyoung – Everlove
MONSTA X – Burning Up
MONSTA X – glass half empty
Taemin – Long Way Home Live
WONHO – FUN
AleXa – 4EVR
NMIXX – Heavy Serenade
V – Sweet Night
BTS – Merry Go Round
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