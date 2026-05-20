K-Plus Playlist Recap – 5/19

BTS was in Mexico this week, and we are bringing the nostalgic tracks this week, along with more from Arirang.

Impressive new song from freshly released new album from Woodz, as well as a fun request for second generation Kpop group Brown Eyed Girls.

Check out the full playlist below and remember to catch the show every Tuesday at 11pm on air here in the Puget Sound but you can also relive the show or catch it if you missed it on demand for two weeks after it airs, listen to the full show here!

BTS – 2.0

NORMAL – BTS

Taeyong – STORM

aespa & GDragon – WDA

CORTIS – AÇAÍ

MINGU – Dinero

JIN – Rope It

JIMIN – WHO Rock Mix

BTS – Airplane Pt 2

JUNGKOOK – Yes or No

Rain – Feel It

Jinyoung – Everlove

MONSTA X – Burning Up

MONSTA X – glass half empty

Taemin – Long Way Home Live

WONHO – FUN

AleXa – 4EVR

NMIXX – Heavy Serenade

V – Sweet Night

BTS – Merry Go Round