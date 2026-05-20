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K-Plus Playlist Recap – 5/19

Harmony Soleil
May 20, 2026
1 min read
"Seven individuals stand on a stage facing an audience, with one raising a hand. They are wearing casual clothes and hats. Bright lights create a starry effect. The word 'Kplus' is visible in the upper left corner."

BTS was in Mexico this week, and we are bringing the nostalgic tracks this week, along with more from Arirang.

Impressive new song from freshly released new album from Woodz, as well as a fun request for second generation Kpop group Brown Eyed Girls.

Check out the full playlist below and remember to catch the show every Tuesday at 11pm on air here in the Puget Sound but you can also relive the show or catch it if you missed it on demand for two weeks after it airs, listen to the full show here!

BTS – 2.0

NORMAL – BTS

Taeyong – STORM

aespa & GDragon – WDA 

CORTIS – AÇAÍ

MINGU – Dinero

JIN – Rope It

JIMIN – WHO Rock Mix

BTS – Airplane Pt 2

JUNGKOOK – Yes or No

Rain – Feel It 

Jinyoung – Everlove 

MONSTA X – Burning Up 

MONSTA X – glass half empty 

Taemin – Long Way Home Live

WONHO – FUN

AleXa – 4EVR

NMIXX – Heavy Serenade 

V – Sweet Night

BTS – Merry Go Round

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

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