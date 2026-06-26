c895 Pride Mix Weekend Set Times

Seattle, get ready to dance! Pride Weekend is finally here, and c895 is delivering the ultimate soundtrack to your celebrations. From Friday, June 26th through Sunday, June 28th, we are turning over the airwaves to an absolute powerhouse lineup of DJs to keep your energy high, your spirits higher, and the bass bumping all weekend long.

Whether you’re hosting a backyard BBQ, getting ready for the parade, or marching through the streets, we’ve got your back.

Proudly presented by the National Nordic Museum, here is your official survival guide to Pride Weekend on c895!

We are kicking things off exactly the way you’d expect—loud and fast. Turn us up early for the Drive at 5, and keep it locked as we transition straight into a mega-sized Weekend Windup.

The party really turns up later in the night with:

It’s A Vibe with DJ Lady Love

The legendary Powermix

And a high-octane edition of Push the Tempo with Jimni Cricket!

Friday’s Special Spotlight Set Times:

6:00 PM Grandmixer GMS 7:00 PM AshWav

Saturday, June 27th

From morning coffee to late-night afterparties, Saturday is packed with back-to-back mixes from your favorite c895 residents and local icons.

10:00 AM DJ Creativity 11:00 AM Randy Schlager 12:00 PM Harmony Soleil 1:00 PM Grandmixer GMS 2:00 PM Snapdragon 3:00 PM Randy Schlager 4:00 PM Kryspin 5:00 PM AshWav 6:00 PM Mia Maya 7:00 PM Randy Schlager 8:00 PM Grandmixer GMS

Sunday, June 28th

The main event! As downtown Seattle floods with color and love for the Pride Parade, we are keeping the momentum rolling on your dial with an incredible mix of fresh 2026 sets and classic, unforgettable vaults from last year.

10:00 AM Randy Schlager 11:00 AM AshWav 12:00 PM Kryspin 1:00 PM Mia Maya 2:00 PM DJ Creativity 3:00 PM Snapdragon 4:00 PM AshWav 5:00 PM Grandmixer GMS

Stay Connected All Weekend Long!

No matter where your Pride weekend takes you, c895 is right there with you. Stream us live in your car at 89.5 FM, take us on the go via the c895 app, or stream directly at c895.org.

For event photos, community spotlights, and everything else Pride-related, bookmark c895.org/Pride!