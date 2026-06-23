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c895 Pride Mix Weekend 2026

Harmony Soleil
June 23, 2026
1 min read
A person dancing amidst a group of people at an outdoor event. The image is overlaid with colorful circular lines and features the text "Pride Mix Weekend 2026.

Celebrate Pride Weekend with c895 in the Mix this Friday June 26th-June 28th!

Start it off with the Drive at 5 and go through the rest of Friday in the mix for the Weekend Windup followed by ‘Its A Vibe’ with DJ Lady Love, ‘Powermix’ and followed by ‘Push the Tempo’ with Jimni Cricket!

We are then diving in for the entire day on both Saturday and Sunday with mixes from AshWav, Mia Maya, Snapdragon, Kryspin, DJ Grandmixer GMS and more!

Its the soundtrack to your Seattle Pride weekend starting Friday, June 26th on c895!

Plus don’t forget to catch up with all things Pride at c895.org/Pride! ‍

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

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