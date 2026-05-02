FeaturedIt's A VibeSpecialty Shows

It’s A Vibe – 5/01/26

Harmony Soleil
May 1, 2026
1 min read
A person with a large hairstyle stands at a DJ setup outdoors, surrounded by colorful string lights. They wear white attire and sunglasses, posing with one arm across their chest. The text reads, "You are invited to It's a Vibe First Friday BBQ Mix 8PM.

BBQ season has officially arrived, and tonight on It’s a Vibe, we’re celebrating with an Old Skool Backyard Jam! We’re swapping the club beats for the timeless grooves that define a perfect cookout. Grab a cold drink and turn it up as we spin soulful classics and funk essentials from legends like Frankie Beverly & Maze, Bill Withers, The Gap Band, Cameo and more!

Whether you’re at the grill or chilling on the porch, we’ve got your soundtrack covered. Tune in to C89.5 or stream live at c895.org, let’s kick off the season right!

Listen to Its A Vibe tonight at 8pm on the air in the Puget Sound at 89.5fm, on our app and also online here on the website!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

A group of seven people posing energetically in front of a concrete wall. They are dressed in stylish, casual outfits and are smiling or making playful gestures. The word "Kplus" is prominently displayed in the bottom right corner.
K-PlusPlaylistsSpecialty Shows

K-Plus Playlist Recap – 4/28

BTS has landed!! The US leg of their global tour started this week in Tampa, and we are continuing to bring you songs from their set list! Exciting new releases for second-gen Kpop artists Donghae, member of Super Junior, and HYO from Girls...

The image is a promotional graphic for Sub 49 Radio on C89.5 FM, featuring "gudemami" for Episode 013. It includes a person in a black top and colorful pants, with a decorative border and a logo in the corner.
FeaturedSpecialty ShowsSub 49 Radio

Sub 49 Radio with Gudemami

Welcome back to Sub 49 Radio, exclusively on c895, the world’s longest-running dance music radio station! This week, Sub 49 radio welcomes an electronic powerhouse who’s becoming one of the most in-demand acts in the Seattle scene. She seamlessly...

White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu