It’s A Vibe – 5/01/26

BBQ season has officially arrived, and tonight on It’s a Vibe, we’re celebrating with an Old Skool Backyard Jam! We’re swapping the club beats for the timeless grooves that define a perfect cookout. Grab a cold drink and turn it up as we spin soulful classics and funk essentials from legends like Frankie Beverly & Maze, Bill Withers, The Gap Band, Cameo and more!

Whether you’re at the grill or chilling on the porch, we’ve got your soundtrack covered. Tune in to C89.5 or stream live at c895.org, let’s kick off the season right!

Listen to Its A Vibe tonight at 8pm on the air in the Puget Sound at 89.5fm, on our app and also online here on the website!