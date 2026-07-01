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Turn It Up: The Indepen-DANCE 89.5 Weekend is Coming

Harmony Soleil
July 1, 2026
1 min read
A group of people enjoy dancing with lively expressions. A person in the foreground wears large glasses and a camera around their neck. The image has a checkerboard overlay pattern in blue and orange squares.

The 4th of July weekend is officially on the horizon, and we are clearing the schedule for something absolutely massive. Get ready, because the IndepenDANCE 89.5 weekend is taking over your airwaves starting July 3rd, keeping the beats rolling non-stop all the way through July 5th.

Whether your holiday weekend plans are taking you out on the open road, out on the water, or if you are keeping the party local right here in the Pacific Northwest, we have your ultimate summer soundtrack covered. The IndepenDANCE 89.5 weekend is delivering 72 hours of uninterrupted mixes from international icons and our favorite local legends. We will have mixes from Armin van Buuren, BLOND:ISH, James Hype, Chris Lake, Will Sass, Audien and more! Plus Team Drive at 5 will round things out with mixes from DJ Creativity, Kryspin, blk lab and Grandmixer GMS!

The celebration kicks off in the mix starting at 5 PM on Friday, July 3rd and runs 24/7 through the end of the weekend!

No matter where you are celebrating, lock your dial to 89.5 FM, stream us live here, or take the party with you on the app. Let’s make this holiday weekend unforgettable.

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

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