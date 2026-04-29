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K-Plus Playlist Recap – 4/28

Harmony Soleil
April 28, 2026
1 min read
A group of seven people posing energetically in front of a concrete wall. They are dressed in stylish, casual outfits and are smiling or making playful gestures. The word "Kplus" is prominently displayed in the bottom right corner.

BTS has landed!! The US leg of their global tour started this week in Tampa, and we are continuing to bring you songs from their set list!

Exciting new releases for second-gen Kpop artists Donghae, member of Super Junior, and HYO from Girls Generation, as well as a request for Taeyang’s colab with BTS member Jimin!

Check out the full playlist below and remember to catch the show every Tuesday at 11pm on air here in the Puget Sound but you can also relive the show or catch it if you missed it on demand for two weeks after it airs, listen to the full show here!

BTS – FYA

JHOPE – Arson

CORTIS – RedRed

Donghae – The Sun Has Risen

Unchild – Energy 

LeSserrafim – Celebration 

EVNNE – Backtalk

Taeyang & JIMIN – VIBE

JIN – Close to You 

BTS – Swim 

JUNGKOOK – Somebody

WONHO – Somebody 

TXT – So What 

CloseYourEyes – POSE 

NoNa – Rollerblade 

HYO – Move Ur Body

Xdinary Heroes – KTH 

AKMU – Spring Colors

HAN – Let It Snow 

BTS – Come Over

V – Stigma

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

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