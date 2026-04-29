K-Plus Playlist Recap – 4/28

BTS has landed!! The US leg of their global tour started this week in Tampa, and we are continuing to bring you songs from their set list!
Exciting new releases for second-gen Kpop artists Donghae, member of Super Junior, and HYO from Girls Generation, as well as a request for Taeyang’s colab with BTS member Jimin!
Check out the full playlist below and remember to catch the show every Tuesday at 11pm on air here in the Puget Sound but you can also relive the show or catch it if you missed it on demand for two weeks after it airs, listen to the full show here!
BTS – FYA
JHOPE – Arson
CORTIS – RedRed
Donghae – The Sun Has Risen
Unchild – Energy
LeSserrafim – Celebration
EVNNE – Backtalk
Taeyang & JIMIN – VIBE
JIN – Close to You
BTS – Swim
JUNGKOOK – Somebody
WONHO – Somebody
TXT – So What
CloseYourEyes – POSE
NoNa – Rollerblade
HYO – Move Ur Body
Xdinary Heroes – KTH
AKMU – Spring Colors
HAN – Let It Snow
BTS – Come Over
V – Stigma
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