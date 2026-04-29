K-Plus Playlist Recap – 4/28

BTS has landed!! The US leg of their global tour started this week in Tampa, and we are continuing to bring you songs from their set list!

Exciting new releases for second-gen Kpop artists Donghae, member of Super Junior, and HYO from Girls Generation, as well as a request for Taeyang’s colab with BTS member Jimin!

Check out the full playlist below and remember to catch the show every Tuesday at 11pm on air here in the Puget Sound but you can also relive the show or catch it if you missed it on demand for two weeks after it airs, listen to the full show here!

BTS – FYA

JHOPE – Arson

CORTIS – RedRed

Donghae – The Sun Has Risen

Unchild – Energy

LeSserrafim – Celebration

EVNNE – Backtalk

Taeyang & JIMIN – VIBE

JIN – Close to You

BTS – Swim

JUNGKOOK – Somebody

WONHO – Somebody

TXT – So What

CloseYourEyes – POSE

NoNa – Rollerblade

HYO – Move Ur Body

Xdinary Heroes – KTH

AKMU – Spring Colors

HAN – Let It Snow

BTS – Come Over

V – Stigma