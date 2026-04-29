On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge April 26 2026

DJ Zuul
April 29, 2026
4 min read
Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy

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Hour 1: DJ Drew

Table with 6 columns and 13 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Afrika Bambaataa;Gary Numan;MC Chatterbox Metal Dark Matter Moving At The Speed Of Light Tommy Boy Entertainment, LLC. 2004 04:59
Mari Kattman Anemia Year Of The Katt Metropolis Records 2025 03:18
She Wants Revenge Out Of Control She Wants Revenge Flawless Records 2005 03:37
New Order True Faith ’94 The Best of New Order London Records 1994 05:36
Solar Fake;Iris This Pretty Life – Iris Remix Enjoy Dystopia Out of Line Music 2021 05:01
Legion Within The Empire is Burning Mouth of Madness KMFDM Records 2009 04:12
KMFDM Money Money Metropolis Records 1992 05:30
Komor Kommando Love Your Neighbor – KMFDM Remix Das Limited Editzion Remixes Alfa Matrix 2011 03:37
Aesthetic Perfection;Sebastian Komor We Bring the Beat – Sebastian Komor Remix We Bring the Beat (Sebastian Komor Remix) Out of Line Music 2026 04:14
Die Sexual Tremble For Me – Harlander Hack Electric: Remixes Pylon Records / A System Exclusive 2025 06:10
Boy Harsher Pain Lesser Man EP Nude Club 2014 07:19
Peter Murphy Subway Cascade Beggars Banquet 1995 04:37
Kraftwerk Tour de France – 2009 Remaster Tour de France (2009 Remaster) Parlophone UK 2003 05:13

Hour 2: DJ Paradigm Lost

Table with 6 columns and 15 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Wavepeak Lead Us Into Temptation (Over and Over) Occult 1473946 Records DK 2025 3:50
Psykkle Fake Psykkle [Augmented] Self-Released 2026 4:31
Gaarn Fragmented Mind Fragmented Mind Infacted Recordings 2025 4:02
spankthenun Rigor Mortis (Club Version) Rigor Mortis Sounds of Mass Destruction 2025 4:05
MIND WIRED SHUT Final Contact (Feat.Alan Cross) Faces of Death DSBP 2026 4:33
MOЯIS BLAK Burying Place (ft. Alicia May) Irregular Revisions Negative Gain Productions 2022 4:41
daddybear Pillow Biter (feat. grabyourface) EBDSM Self-Released 2020 3:58
SIERRA VEINS Your Shadow A STORY OF ANGER – Stronger Edition No Shark Prod 2024 3:48
Mercy Girl No Sound Descent Records 2025 2:57
WE ARE SINFUL Pleasure 7SINS 2025 3:40
Years of Denial Lover’s Crime (The Hacker Remix) Suicide Disco Vol. 2 Remixes VEYL 2024 5:52
CORLYX x TRAKT NULL OUR SHADOWS [CORRUPTED remix by TRAKT NULL] Self-Released 2025 4:37
The Hanged Man x Abby Knives Fears and Destruction V/A – Catastrophe Khoinix 2023 5:42
Velvet May A Red Desert (Live Version) Ritualistic Psalm of Bravery VEYL 2025 5:17
Skull Cultist Floor Sadist (DJ PL Radio Edit) HARDCORE RITUALS CAT1381 2024 4:50

Hour 3: DJ RockettQween “Do Not Judge A Book By Its”

Table with 6 columns and 14 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Christian Death Venus In Furs (Remixed by Leæther Strip) Death In Detroit Cleopatra Records 2010 05:07
Age Of Chance Kiss Control I’m Here: Adventures On The Industrial Dancefloor 1983 – 1990 Cherry Red Records 2024 03:07
Cristina Drive My Car (Single Version) Doll In The Box ZE Records 2004 03:20
Butthole Surfers American Woman Rembrandt Pussyhorse Matador 1986 05:32
Bow Wow Wow I Started Something I Couldn’t Finish I Want Candy Cleopatra 2007 04:01
Tones On Tail Heartbreak Hotel – Studio Version Weird Pop Beggars Banquet 2011 03:21
Band Of Susans Paint It Black Now Trace Elements Records 2012 04:19
Camper Van Beethoven Tusk Tusk Cooking Vinyl 2003 10:15
Daniel Ash Day Tripper Coming Down Beggars Banquet 1990 03:13
Nina Hagen Personal Jesus Personal Jesus Grönland 2010 04:01
The Muffs Changes Changes Cleopatra Records 2023 03:50
Bongwater Everybody’s Talking The Big Sell-Out Shimmy Disc 1991 03:17
Nouvelle Vague;Phoebe Tolmer Bela Lugosi’s Dead Bande à Part [PIAS] Recordings France 2006 04:00
The Church I Am A Rock – 2001 Digital Remaster Sing-Songs // Remote Luxury // Persia EMI Music Australia 2001 02:13

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DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

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