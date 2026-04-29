On the Edge April 26 2026

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Hour 1: DJ Drew
|Afrika Bambaataa;Gary Numan;MC Chatterbox
|Metal
|Dark Matter Moving At The Speed Of Light
|Tommy Boy Entertainment, LLC.
|2004
|04:59
|Mari Kattman
|Anemia
|Year Of The Katt
|Metropolis Records
|2025
|03:18
|She Wants Revenge
|Out Of Control
|She Wants Revenge
|Flawless Records
|2005
|03:37
|New Order
|True Faith ’94
|The Best of New Order
|London Records
|1994
|05:36
|Solar Fake;Iris
|This Pretty Life – Iris Remix
|Enjoy Dystopia
|Out of Line Music
|2021
|05:01
|Legion Within
|The Empire is Burning
|Mouth of Madness
|KMFDM Records
|2009
|04:12
|KMFDM
|Money
|Money
|Metropolis Records
|1992
|05:30
|Komor Kommando
|Love Your Neighbor – KMFDM Remix
|Das Limited Editzion Remixes
|Alfa Matrix
|2011
|03:37
|Aesthetic Perfection;Sebastian Komor
|We Bring the Beat – Sebastian Komor Remix
|We Bring the Beat (Sebastian Komor Remix)
|Out of Line Music
|2026
|04:14
|Die Sexual
|Tremble For Me – Harlander Hack
|Electric: Remixes
|Pylon Records / A System Exclusive
|2025
|06:10
|Boy Harsher
|Pain
|Lesser Man EP
|Nude Club
|2014
|07:19
|Peter Murphy
|Subway
|Cascade
|Beggars Banquet
|1995
|04:37
|Kraftwerk
|Tour de France – 2009 Remaster
|Tour de France (2009 Remaster)
|Parlophone UK
|2003
|05:13
Hour 2: DJ Paradigm Lost
|Wavepeak
|Lead Us Into Temptation (Over and Over)
|Occult
|1473946 Records DK
|2025
|3:50
|Psykkle
|Fake
|Psykkle [Augmented]
|Self-Released
|2026
|4:31
|Gaarn
|Fragmented Mind
|Fragmented Mind
|Infacted Recordings
|2025
|4:02
|spankthenun
|Rigor Mortis (Club Version)
|Rigor Mortis
|Sounds of Mass Destruction
|2025
|4:05
|MIND WIRED SHUT
|Final Contact (Feat.Alan Cross)
|Faces of Death
|DSBP
|2026
|4:33
|MOЯIS BLAK
|Burying Place (ft. Alicia May)
|Irregular Revisions
|Negative Gain Productions
|2022
|4:41
|daddybear
|Pillow Biter (feat. grabyourface)
|EBDSM
|Self-Released
|2020
|3:58
|SIERRA VEINS
|Your Shadow
|A STORY OF ANGER – Stronger Edition
|No Shark Prod
|2024
|3:48
|Mercy Girl
|No Sound
|Descent Records
|2025
|2:57
|WE ARE SINFUL
|Pleasure
|7SINS
|2025
|3:40
|Years of Denial
|Lover’s Crime (The Hacker Remix)
|Suicide Disco Vol. 2 Remixes
|VEYL
|2024
|5:52
|CORLYX x TRAKT NULL
|OUR SHADOWS [CORRUPTED remix by TRAKT NULL]
|Self-Released
|2025
|4:37
|The Hanged Man x Abby Knives
|Fears and Destruction
|V/A – Catastrophe
|Khoinix
|2023
|5:42
|Velvet May
|A Red Desert (Live Version)
|Ritualistic Psalm of Bravery
|VEYL
|2025
|5:17
|Skull Cultist
|Floor Sadist (DJ PL Radio Edit)
|HARDCORE RITUALS
|CAT1381
|2024
|4:50
Hour 3: DJ RockettQween “Do Not Judge A Book By Its”
|Christian Death
|Venus In Furs (Remixed by Leæther Strip)
|Death In Detroit
|Cleopatra Records
|2010
|05:07
|Age Of Chance
|Kiss
|Control I’m Here: Adventures On The Industrial Dancefloor 1983 – 1990
|Cherry Red Records
|2024
|03:07
|Cristina
|Drive My Car (Single Version)
|Doll In The Box
|ZE Records
|2004
|03:20
|Butthole Surfers
|American Woman
|Rembrandt Pussyhorse
|Matador
|1986
|05:32
|Bow Wow Wow
|I Started Something I Couldn’t Finish
|I Want Candy
|Cleopatra
|2007
|04:01
|Tones On Tail
|Heartbreak Hotel – Studio Version
|Weird Pop
|Beggars Banquet
|2011
|03:21
|Band Of Susans
|Paint It Black
|Now
|Trace Elements Records
|2012
|04:19
|Camper Van Beethoven
|Tusk
|Tusk
|Cooking Vinyl
|2003
|10:15
|Daniel Ash
|Day Tripper
|Coming Down
|Beggars Banquet
|1990
|03:13
|Nina Hagen
|Personal Jesus
|Personal Jesus
|Grönland
|2010
|04:01
|The Muffs
|Changes
|Changes
|Cleopatra Records
|2023
|03:50
|Bongwater
|Everybody’s Talking
|The Big Sell-Out
|Shimmy Disc
|1991
|03:17
|Nouvelle Vague;Phoebe Tolmer
|Bela Lugosi’s Dead
|Bande à Part
|[PIAS] Recordings France
|2006
|04:00
|The Church
|I Am A Rock – 2001 Digital Remaster
|Sing-Songs // Remote Luxury // Persia
|EMI Music Australia
|2001
|02:13
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