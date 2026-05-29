EventsFeaturedPride

The c895 Pride Hub is LIVE!

Harmony Soleil
May 29, 2026
2 min read
Colorful banner for C895 Pride Hub featuring rainbow swirls and star decorations, with the text 'Your guide to celebrating Pride in the PNW!'

Pride Month is loud, proud and almost here!

As we approach our absolute favorite month of the year, c89.5 is building the ultimate soundtrack and guide for your celebrations. From Kitsap County to the heart of Seattle and everywhere in between, we are collecting the biggest, best, and most vibrant community events happening this June and beyond.

The c895 Pride Hub is your live-updating destination for everything happening throughout Pride Month and all summer long. Whether you are looking for local neighborhood block parties, massive festivals, or family-friendly gatherings, we’ve got you covered. Plus, we have the inside scoop on exactly where you can connect with the c89.5 Street Team!

Turn up, dance, and celebrate with c89.5 DJs and street team at these upcoming stops:

Catch your favorite c89.5 DJs live in the mix, dropping the beats that keep the Pacific Northwest moving, and make sure to grab some exclusive, limited-edition c89.5 swag while you’re there. This is your chance to connect, dance, celebrate, and feel the love with your community.

Ready to plan your summer? Get the full rundown on Pride events across the PNW and find out exactly where to catch us live at c895.org/Pride!

 

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

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