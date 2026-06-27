Groove For Good with Us!

Ready to use your love for dance music to make a real difference in our community?

c895 is teaming up with Ballard Food Bank for Dance Against Hunger, presented by Puget Sound Energy. Food insecurity is a critical issue right here in Seattle, and we need your help to fight it.

We’re looking for two shifts of 30 amazing c89.5 listeners to join us for a day of packing, sorting, and high-energy community service. To keep the energy up and the boxes moving, DJ Trent Von (10am-12:30pm) and LowkeydintheHouse (1pm-4pm) will be live in the mix, spinning the tracks that keep you moving while you give back!

It’s easy, it’s fun, and you can make a massive impact in just a few short hours.

Event Details & Shift Times

Date: Friday, July 10th

Location: Ballard Food Bank (1400 NW Leary Way, Seattle, WA 98107)

Age Requirement: All volunteers must be 18+

Pick the session that works best for you: