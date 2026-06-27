Dance Against HungerEvents

Groove For Good with Us!

Harmony Soleil
June 27, 2026
1 min read
A group of individuals engaged in food distribution activities are depicted. They are handling packages and various items, with tables set up for organization. The scene includes logos for Ballard Food Bank and Puget Sound Energy against a background of stylized zeros.

Ready to use your love for dance music to make a real difference in our community?

c895 is teaming up with Ballard Food Bank for Dance Against Hunger, presented by Puget Sound Energy. Food insecurity is a critical issue right here in Seattle, and we need your help to fight it.

We’re looking for two shifts of 30 amazing c89.5 listeners to join us for a day of packing, sorting, and high-energy community service. To keep the energy up and the boxes moving, DJ Trent Von (10am-12:30pm) and LowkeydintheHouse (1pm-4pm) will be live in the mix, spinning the tracks that keep you moving while you give back!

It’s easy, it’s fun, and you can make a massive impact in just a few short hours.

Sign Up For A Volunteer Shift Here!

Event Details & Shift Times

  • Date: Friday, July 10th

  • Location: Ballard Food Bank (1400 NW Leary Way, Seattle, WA 98107)

  • Age Requirement: All volunteers must be 18+

Pick the session that works best for you:

  • Morning Session: 10:00 AM – 12:30 PM *In the mix with DJ Trent Von

  • Afternoon Session: 1:30 PM – 4:00 PM *In the mix with LowkeydintheHouse

SIGN UP HERE!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

A graphic promoting a soccer watch party titled "Gather for Goals" on a grassy field background. A soccer ball with logos and a soccer shoe are included. The event is hosted by entities including I ❤️ WC and mentions the date as Friday, June 26th.
EventsFeatured

Join Us at Gather for Goals!

This Pride Weekend, c895 is joining White Center Pride for an exciting afternoon of music, pride and soccer! White Center Pride along with @kingcountylocalservices are hosting a huge soccer match watch party! We’re shutting the street down for...

A collage of three images features a lively boat party with numerous people dancing and socializing. In the background, the scenic view includes Mount Rainier and lush, tree-covered hills.
Events

Summer Ferry Tour Recap: Fauntleroy

The c895 Summer Ferry Tour is officially in full swing, and our latest stop was nothing short of legendary. This time around, we packed up the decks, grabbed the sunscreen, and headed over to the west side to take over the iconic Fauntleroy / Vashon...

An image of a ferry on the water with snow-capped mountains in the background. Text over the image reads "C895 Summer Ferry Tour 2026" alongside the WSDOT logo.
EventsFeatured

c895 Summer Ferry Tour FAQ

Got questions? We’ve got answers! Whether you’re a daily commuter wondering how this affects your ride, or a dance music fan looking to catch a specific set, here is everything you need to know about the c895 Summer Ferry Tour! Check out the...

White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu