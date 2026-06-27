Groove For Good with Us!

Ready to use your love for dance music to make a real difference in our community?
c895 is teaming up with Ballard Food Bank for Dance Against Hunger, presented by Puget Sound Energy. Food insecurity is a critical issue right here in Seattle, and we need your help to fight it.
We’re looking for two shifts of 30 amazing c89.5 listeners to join us for a day of packing, sorting, and high-energy community service. To keep the energy up and the boxes moving, DJ Trent Von (10am-12:30pm) and LowkeydintheHouse (1pm-4pm) will be live in the mix, spinning the tracks that keep you moving while you give back!
It’s easy, it’s fun, and you can make a massive impact in just a few short hours.
Sign Up For A Volunteer Shift Here!
Event Details & Shift Times
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Date: Friday, July 10th
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Location: Ballard Food Bank (1400 NW Leary Way, Seattle, WA 98107)
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Age Requirement: All volunteers must be 18+
Pick the session that works best for you:
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Morning Session: 10:00 AM – 12:30 PM *In the mix with DJ Trent Von
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Afternoon Session: 1:30 PM – 4:00 PM *In the mix with LowkeydintheHouse
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