The c895 Summer Ferry Tour is Sailing Your Way!

You wanted a c895 boat party. So we are bringing it this summer and going…big!

Washington State Ferries is turning 75 years old this June, and you know we had to get in on the celebrations! We’re loading up our DJ decks, packing up the headphones, and taking Seattle’s Home for Dance music straight to the Puget Sound for the c895 Summer Ferry Tour!

Throughout the month of June, we’re hijacking the sun decks of your favorite ferry routes for a series of exclusive pop-up DJ sets. If you’ve ever wanted to dance to the finest electronic beats while catching a Puget Sound breeze and dodging a few seagulls, this is your moment.

Tour Dates & Featured DJs

Grab your ORCA card, round up your crew, and make sure you’re at the gates before final boarding. Here is where the c895 Summer Ferry Tour is stopping this June:

🚢 Friday June 5th – Seattle / Bainbridge Island with Mia Maya

Sailings: 3:00 p.m. out of Seattle 3:50 p.m. out of Bainbridge 4:45 p.m. out of Seattle 5:35 p.m. out of Bainbridge



🚢 Friday June 12th – Fauntleroy / Vashon / Southworth with Johnny Monsoon

When: Friday, June 12

Sailings: 3:30 p.m. out of Fauntleroy 3:55 p.m. out of Vashon 4:15 p.m. out of Southworth 4:40 p.m. out of Vashon



🚢 Edmonds / Kingston with Harmony Soleil

When: Thursday, June 18

Sailings: 2:25 p.m. out of Edmonds 3:10 p.m. out of Kingston 3:55 p.m. out of Edmonds 4:40 p.m. out of Kingston



🚢 Seattle / Bremerton with Kryspin

When: Tuesday, June 30

Sailings: 2:50 p.m. out of Seattle 4:15 p.m. out of Bremerton



⚠️ Tour Note: Unlike a normal venue, these stages will literally leave without you if you’re late. Give yourself plenty of time to get through the terminal! We also highly encourage that you grab a walk on ticket so that you can board easily and enjoy as much time on the deck as possible!

Whether you’re a daily commuter looking to completely upgrade your afternoon drive or a music lover wanting a uniquely Pacific Northwest party experience, we’ve got you covered.

c895 DJs will be taking over the sundeck on the top of the boat for epic drops and even more impressive PNW views featuring the Olympic Mountains, the Seattle Skyline and the bluest skies!

Rumor has it Washington State Ferries will be handing out special 75th-anniversary goodies throughout the month during each tour stop while supplies last!

You don’t need a special VIP concert ticket for this tour: you just need a standard ferry pass! You can walk on or drive on like normal. Just make sure you line up early so you don’t get left at the dock.

Read the full WSDOT press release to learn more about the 75th Anniversary Celebrations! WSF 75th Anniversary News Release