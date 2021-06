Welcome to C89.5’s virtual PRIDE booth!

While you’re here, share What Pride Means to YOU, celebrate with The Official Seattle Pride Playlist and enter our Request Contest for a chance to win roundtrip airfare for 2 on Alaska Airlines!

C89.5 presents the Official Seattle Pride Playlist + Request Contest!

located at https://forms.gle/Lxy6ABHgKhr1jk3r8)! You can suggest songs for inclusion in the Official Seattle Pride Playlist by using the simple form below (also)!

Contest dates June 1-30. One entry per person. Winner announced July 1st. Full contest terms at https://www.c895.org/pride-playlist-rules/

C89.5 wants to know what Pride means to YOU!

Share your story at https://videobooth.app/ whatpridemeans and it may end up on the airwaves throughout June in celebration of Pride Month. All are welcome to participate, so simply share the link to invite anyone to join the conversation. Stay tuned at 89.5 fm or on your smartphone with the new C89.5 Mobile App!