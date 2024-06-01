The Official Seattle Pride Playlist & Request Contest!

The Official Pride Playlist is ✨BACK✨ and this year the PRIZE is bigger than ever!

No one knows Pride anthems like c89.5 and YOU our vibrant listening community!

This June, submit your favorite Pride-tastic song to The Official Seattle Pride Playlist here and you’ll be entered for a chance to win a flyaway to Deep Tropics in Nashville with lodgings provided and a free roudtrip flight on Alaska Airlines! Get your favorite track ready and head on over to the c895 Pride Hub to win this June!

Plus make sure to follow the Official Seattle Pride Playlist, created by YOU on Spotify! Happy Pride! ️‍

*The Contest begins at 12:00AM on Saturday, June 1, 2024 and ends at 12:59PM on Sunday, June 30, 2024. Any eligible individual who contributes a song to the Pride Playlist and provides their name and contact information is automatically entered in the Contest. Regardless of the number of songs contributed to the playlist, each person will only be entered into the Sweepstakes one time. Full contest rules at https://www.c895.org/pride-playlist-rules/