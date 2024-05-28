Join c895 at Pride in the Park!

Kick off Pride month this Saturday, June 1st with c895 at Seattle Pride in the Park!

Join c895 students, staff and personalities at Volunteer Park from noon to 7pm as we bring out our big pink tent out to celebrate the start of Pride with YOU at this free event!

Say hi, spin the famous prize wheel and enter the Pride Playlist contest!

Seattle Pride in the Park will feature a can’t-miss lineup of LGBTQIA2S+ performances, a dance-focused stage with an adjacent alcohol garden (21+), food trucks, local nonprofit booths, queer vendors, and more.

The free event also includes plenty of family friendly fare – including Drag Queen Storytime – and a teen space designed and hosted by youth in a collaborative internship between Seattle’s LGBTQ Center and Seattle Pride

More information about everything going on in June at the c895 Pride Hub at c895.org/pride!