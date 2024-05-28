Pride

Join c895 at Pride in the Park!

Harmony Soleil
May 28, 2024
1 min read
Community members gather at an outdoor event at Volunteer Park featuring tents from c895 Seattle Homes for Dance, with a bright banner announcing "Pride Park" for a June 1st event from 12-7 pm.

Kick off Pride month this Saturday, June 1st with c895 at Seattle Pride in the Park!

A group of people is gathered at an outdoor community event, interacting near booths with colorful banners, including one labeled "c895," under a clear blue sky.Join c895 students, staff and personalities at Volunteer Park from noon to 7pm as we bring out our big pink tent out to celebrate the start of Pride with YOU at this free event!

Say hi, spin the famous prize wheel and enter the Pride Playlist contest!

Seattle Pride in the Park will feature a can’t-miss lineup of LGBTQIA2S+ performances, a dance-focused A group of people is gathered at an outdoor community event, interacting near booths with colorful banners, including one labeled "c895," under a clear blue sky.stage with an adjacent alcohol garden (21+), food trucks, local nonprofit booths, queer vendors, and more.

The free event also includes plenty of family friendly fare – including Drag Queen Storytime – and a teen space designed and hosted by youth in a collaborative internship between Seattle’s LGBTQ Center and Seattle Pride

More information about everything going on in June at the c895 Pride Hub at c895.org/pride!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

