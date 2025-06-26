c895 Pride Events – Seattle Pride Weekend

Pride Month is loud, proud and…here in the Puget Sound!
And – so is c895! This Pride Month we are going to keep you posted about Pride events around the PNW and giving you details about where you can find the c895 Street Team and DJs celebrating the month!
Make sure to check out c895’s Pride Hub for all the Pride Month celebrations, your chance to enter the Pride Playlist Contest and more!
June 28th: Pridefest Capitol Hill
Capitol Hill’s biggest event—one day only—is on Saturday, June 29, 2024. Join us for local and regional talent, food vendors, beer gardens, and a celebration in Seattle’s historic LGBTQIA+ neighborhood.
c895 is proud to host DJ AshWave at the PLAZA STAGE at Denny Way and Barbara Bailey Way!
June 29th: Pridefest Seattle Center
