BBQ MixFeaturedSpecialty Shows

4th of July BBQ Mix is COMING!

Harmony Soleil
July 1, 2025
1 min read
Graphic for a 4th of July BBQ event by C895, featuring a festive backdrop with stars, BBQ themed icons, and text announcing the event details from 10 AM to 8 PM, c895 4th of July BBQ Mix!
The 4th of July BBQ Mix is coming!
 
Starting at 10am on Friday July 4th, we are going in the mix with some of the biggest names in dance music bringing artists like Armin van Buuren, D.O.D, Loud Luxury, Martin Garrix and more to the BBQ this year! We will also have mixes from local residents Kryspin, Harmony Soleil, DJ Tamm and more! The 4th of July BBQ mix is going big all day to bring you the best tunes for your independence day!
This year c895’s 4th of July BBQ Mix is presented by Most Steer Clear!
 
Listen wherever your 4th of July takes you on air, online and on the c895 app!
And be on the look out for the full schedule coming soon!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Promotional image featuring DJ Lady Love announcing the continuation of a 1-year anniversary celebration with text 'The Party Ain't Over My 1 Year Anniversary Celebration Continues, It's a Vibe w/DJ Lady Love, Friday at 8 PM' on a shiny pink background.
It's A VibeSpecialty Shows

It’s A Vibe – 6/27

This Friday night join legendary mixologist DJ Lady Love and ‘It’s A Vibe’ for an hour in the mix kicking off your Friday night at 8pm! This week DJ Lady Love is taking the party on to her second year on the air here at c895! She will be in the mix...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Black lanyard with c89.5 vintage logos all over it.
A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
Steel License Plate Frame
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu