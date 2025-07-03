BBQ MixFeaturedSpecialty Shows

BBQ Mix 2025 Full Schedule

Harmony Soleil
July 3, 2025
Promotional graphic for C89.5's 4th of July BBQ Mix event, featuring colorful text and festive decorations like stars and grills on a dotted background.
The 4th of July BBQ Mix is coming – TOMORROW!
 
Starting at 10am on Friday July 4th, we are going in the mix with some of the biggest names in dance music bringing artists like Armin van Buuren, D.O.D, Loud Luxury, Martin Garrix and more to the BBQ this year! Plus we will have mixes from local residents Kryspin, Harmony Soleil, DJ Tamm and more! The 4th of July BBQ mix is going big all day to bring you the best tunes for your independence day!
Check out the full schedule below and remember that you can listen to the 4th of July BBQ mix on air in the Puget Sound, on your smart speaker, on  your app and on our website from anywhere!

This year c895’s 4th of July BBQ Mix is presented by Most Steer Clear!
 

Event poster for C895 4th of July BBQ Mix. Schedule includes Cheat Codes at 10 AM, Kryspin at 11 AM, D.O.D at Noon, Armin van Buuren at 1 PM, and DJ Tamm at 2 PM. Poster features vibrant red background with decorative stars and a yellow tag stating 'Presented by Most Clearer.'

Promotional poster for C895's 4th of July BBQ Mix featuring a schedule. Events start at 3pm with Loud Luxury, followed by Harmony Soleil at 4pm, Randy Schlager at 5pm, CMC$ at 6pm, and Martin Garrix at 7pm. Decorated with blue and red wavy lines and the C895 logo at the top.

A promotional poster for "C895 4th of July BBQ Mix" featuring a schedule with times and DJ set names in bold, colorful text against a red background. Times listed include 8 PM "It's A Vibe", 9 PM "Powermix", and 10 PM "Push The Tempo", presented by "Most Secret Cleaner".

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

