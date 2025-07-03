BBQ Mix 2025 Full Schedule

Starting at 10am on Friday July 4th, we are going in the mix with some of the biggest names in dance music bringing artists like Armin van Buuren, D.O.D, Loud Luxury, Martin Garrix and more to the BBQ this year! Plus we will have

mixes from local residents Kryspin, Harmony Soleil, DJ Tamm and more! The 4th of July BBQ mix is going big all day to bring you the best tunes for your independence day!