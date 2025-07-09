c895 at Kitsap Pride!

We are so excited to be back at the Kitsap Pride Festival, to celebrate YOU!
Kitsap Pride is a free, family-friendly event happening on Saturday, July 19th from 3-8pm at the Kitsap County Fairgrounds in Bremerton.
The main stage will feature live music from Vicci Martinez (from ‘The Voice’ and ‘Orange Is The New Black’), Russian Blue, Male//Gaze and more! Kitsap Pride also hosts a beer garden and a Pride store with logo merchandise! Kitsap Pride works with partners to provide programming for teens and youth!
Look for the big pink c895 tent at the entrance to the festival, bringing the best music as well as the famous c895 Prize Wheel!
We can’t wait to see you on Saturday July 19th!
