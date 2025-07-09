EventsFeaturedPride

c895 at Kitsap Pride!

Harmony Soleil
July 9, 2025
1 min read
We are so excited to be back at the Kitsap Pride Festival, to celebrate YOU!
 
Promotional poster for Kitsap Pride 2025 featuring Vici Martinez from The Voice and Orange Is the New Black, with music at the pride stage on July 19 at Kitsap County Fairgrounds. The poster has a colorful rainbow background with event details in white text.Kitsap Pride is a free, family-friendly event happening on Saturday, July 19th from 3-8pm at the Kitsap County Fairgrounds in Bremerton.
The main stage will feature live music from Vicci Martinez (from ‘The Voice’ and ‘Orange Is The New Black’), Russian Blue, Male//Gaze and more! Kitsap Pride also hosts a beer garden and a Pride store with logo merchandise! Kitsap Pride works with partners to provide programming for teens and youth!
Look for the big pink c895 tent at the entrance to the festival, bringing the best music as well as the famous c895 Prize Wheel!
We can’t wait to see you on Saturday July 19th!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Promotional graphic for C89.5's 4th of July BBQ Mix event, featuring colorful text and festive decorations like stars and grills on a dotted background.
BBQ MixFeaturedSpecialty Shows

BBQ Mix 2025 Full Schedule

The 4th of July BBQ Mix is coming – TOMORROW!   Starting at 10am on Friday July 4th, we are going in the mix with some of the biggest names in dance music bringing artists like Armin van Buuren, D.O.D, Loud Luxury, Martin Garrix and more to...

Graphic for a 4th of July BBQ event by C895, featuring a festive backdrop with stars, BBQ themed icons, and text announcing the event details from 10 AM to 8 PM, c895 4th of July BBQ Mix!
BBQ MixFeaturedSpecialty Shows

4th of July BBQ Mix is COMING!

The 4th of July BBQ Mix is coming!   Starting at 10am on Friday July 4th, we are going in the mix with some of the biggest names in dance music bringing artists like Armin van Buuren, D.O.D, Loud Luxury, Martin Garrix and more to the BBQ this year...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Black lanyard with c89.5 vintage logos all over it.
A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
Steel License Plate Frame
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu