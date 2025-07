c895 at Kitsap Pride!

Kitsap Pride is a free, family-friendly event happening on Saturday, July 19th from 3-8pm at the Kitsap County Fairgrounds in Bremerton.

The main stage will feature live music from Vicci Martinez (from ‘The Voice’ and ‘Orange Is The New Black’), Russian Blue, Male//Gaze and more!

Kitsap Pride also hosts a beer garden and a Pride store with logo merchandise!

Kitsap Pride works with partners to provide programming for teens and youth!