It’s Your Last Chance to Save Public Broadcasting

Harmony Soleil
July 10, 2025
Logo of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting next to an image of the United States Capitol building under a clear blue sky.

The Senate will vote soon on whether to defund public radio and TV. 

If you care about c89.5, CALL or EMAIL your senator and ask them to vote NO on cutting funds for public media.

The loss of federal funding for public broadcasting would devastate local public radio and TV stations all across America.

c89.5 is not an NPR station but losing federal funds will force us to make hard choices about where we must make cuts.

C89.5 Rainbow Oval LogoHow much CPB funding does c89.5 receive?

About 8% of our operating revenue comes from the CPB. The CPB also negotiates and pays music licensing fees for stations, including c89.5. Altogether, that’s about 11% of our budget.

c89.5 would have to raise an extra $175,000 EVERY year to cover the combined costs of defunding CPB.

What could happen if c89.5 lost CPB funding?

Losing CPB funding will cause a steep, sudden increase in our costs for broadcasting and streaming music and for operating the station. Our commitment to playing great dance music will never change but such a dramatic increase in costs means making hard choices about:

  • Delaying or foregoing equipment repair and replacement
  • Cutting back on live broadcasts and special programs
  • Reduced functionality for web stream and/or on-demand audio
  • Reducing or eliminating the free support we provide for nonprofit organizations and community events
  • Reducing or eliminating paid internships and scholarships for students
  • Reducing the hours or eliminating our Podcast Club for students

If CPB funding goes away, more listeners will need to step up and begin donating to c89.5 will be critical.

What is c89.5 doing to prepare for this possibility?

c89.5 has been scenario planning for this possibility for months. We are committed to delivering the music you depend on and professional media training to our students.  Our full-time staff of five is the smallest of all public stations in Seattle, and most of our non-staff costs are essential and non-negotiable.  If federal funding is cut, we must increase revenue through community support, philanthropy, and strategic partnerships.

What can I do to help?

If you care about public radio or TV, contact your Congressional representatives and let them know how important public media is to you.  Ask them to fully fund the CPB and oppose the rescission package.

If you areA photo of three teenagers standing in front of a white wall with the C89.5 logo. The person on the left has long brown hair and tan skin and has their arms folded. The person in the middle has dark skin and black curly hair and their arms crossed. The person on the right has long brown hair, glasses, pale skin and has their hands in their pockets. They all looked relaxed and are smiling. not a current donor, now is the time to start a monthly donation or commit to donating every year.

If you’re already a c89.5 supporter, thank you! Now is the perfect time to increase your monthly donation or make an additional one-time gift.

Public radio and TV have always been supported by the communities they serve, and right now, your support matters more than ever.

  1. Learn about CPB’s role in public media – Corporation for Public Broadcasting
  2. Make your voice heard by visiting ProtectMyPublicMedia.org for resources to help you contact members of Congress and sign a petition
  3. Donate to c89.5

For more information and an FAQ, visit the Federal Funding page.

