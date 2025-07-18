The Sunset Cruise is BACK!

We are so proud to announce the return of the Sunset Cruise for 2025! We are kicking off the season on Thursday, August 21st at 7:30 pm On The (amazing) Hiyu! The event is 21+! GET YOUR PRE-SALE TICKETS HERE!
We’ll sail from Lake Union Park beside MOHAI with a crew of c895 superstars at 7:30 and return back to shore by 10:30pm! We have a full line up announcement coming for you on August 1st!
Plus, August 1st is also the day that our Sunset Cruise pre-sale ENDS and prices will go up! Make sure to grab your tickets now before the price increases or…we sell out!
Grab your friends and get ready to set sail with your favorite radio station on Thursday August 21st, 2025 with the return of the Sunset Cruise!
