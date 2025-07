The Sunset Cruise is BACK!

We are so proud to announce the return of the Sunset Cruise for 2025! We are kicking off the season on Thursday, August 21st at 7:30 pm On The (amazing) Hiyu ! The event is 21+!

We’ll sail from Lake Union Park beside MOHAI with a crew of c895 superstars at 7:30 and return back to shore by 10:30pm! We have a full line up announcement coming for you on August 1st!