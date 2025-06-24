c895 Pride Events – June 25th!

EventsPride

Harmony Soleil
June 24, 2025
Pride Month is loud, proud and…here in the Puget Sound!

And – so is c895! This Pride Month we are going to keep you posted about Pride events around the PNW and giving you details about where you can find the c895 Street Team and DJs celebrating the month!

Make sure to check out c895’s Pride Hub for all the Pride Month celebrations, your chance to enter the Pride Playlist Contest and more!

  • Wednesday, June 25th, 2025 – Kenmore Pride Community Celebration!
    • Kenmore’s DEIA Committee invites you to join the Pride Community Celebration on Wednesday, June 25, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Town Square in tandem with the Kenmore Farmers Market. This festive afternoon will feature music and entertainment from C89.5, along with a variety of local organizations and vendors celebrating inclusivity and community. Enjoy giveaways, sweet treats, hands-on activities, and plenty of fun for all ages. We look forward to celebrating with you!The lineup of vendors and groups include: C89.5 radio station for music and entertainment, Cascadia College, Pride Across the Bridge, Eastside Pride PNW, Eastside PFLAG, KCLS – Kenmore branch, All the Best Pets, Catalyst Counseling, Free Mom Hugs, Girl Scouts of America, NEXUS Mental Health Group, Arts of Kenmore, and the DEIA Committee.

Promotional poster for Kenmore Pride Community Celebration hosted by the City of Kenmore. Event details include vendors, crafts, live music, and food, scheduled for Wednesday, June 25 from 3 PM to 7 PM at The Hangar. The poster features vibrant rainbow colors and the website link kenmorewa.gov/deia. Free and open to all.

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

