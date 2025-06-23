c895 Pride Mix Weekend 2025!

FeaturedPride

Harmony Soleil
June 23, 2025
Logo for C895 Pride Event 2025, featuring colorful squares resembling a digital display, with event dates from June 27th to June 29th and the slogan 'Celebrate in the Mix' on a black background with neon accents.

Celebrate Pride Weekend with c895 in the Mix this Friday June 27th-June 29th!

Start it off with the Drive at 5 featuring the legendary Drive at 5 DJ Randy Schlager and go through the rest of Friday in the mix for the Weekend Windup followed by ‘Its A Vibe’ with DJ Lady Love, ‘Powermix’ and followed by ‘Push the Tempo’ with Jimni Cricket!

We are then diving in for the entire day on both Saturday and Sunday with mixes from Mia Maya, Snapdragon, Kryspin, DJ Grandmixer GMS and more! Plus we will have THREE surprise guest mixes from c895 favorites!

Its the soundtrack to your Seattle Pride weekend starting Friday June 27th on c895!

Plus don’t forget to catch up with all things Pride at c895.org/Pride! ‍

