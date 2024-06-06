Join c895 at Burien Pride!

Join c895 DJs, staff and personalities at the Burient Pride Street Festival from 10am to 7pm as we bring out our big pink tent out to celebrate Pride in the south end at Burien Town Square!

Say hi, spin the famous prize wheel and enter the Pride Playlist Request contest! Plus you can catch Drew Bailey as MC on the mainstage and DJ sets from Guest Mix Seattle Alumni Alfonso Tan, Drive at 5 guest DJ Woodrow Lowe and host of the upcoming show “Its a Vibe” DJ Ladylove!

This street festival is a jam-packed event with Music, DJs, Beer Garden and over 100 vendor booths in Burien Town Square Park and surrounding streets. This is a family-friendly event and we’ll have a dedicated kids area with fun activities happening throughout the day. Music will run throughout the day with bands, DJ’s and Live Drag Performances!

More information including a schedule of events is at Discovering Burien!

More information about everything going on in June at the c895 Pride Hub at c895.org/pride!