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Double Your Impact: How Employer Matching Gifts Work

Harmony Soleil
May 14, 2026
2 min read
Two individuals are DJing on stage, illuminated by colorful lights. A third person stands nearby, slightly obscured. The atmosphere is vibrant, with a backdrop of sparkling lights, creating a lively setting.

Did you know your donation to c895 could be worth twice as much, without costing you an extra dime?

Many companies in the Pacific Northwest (and across the country) offer Matching Gift programs. This means if you donate $100 to c895, your employer might write us a check for another $100. It’s one of the easiest ways to maximize your support for dance music and student education!

An employer match is a corporate philanthropy program where a company “matches” the charitable donations made by its employees:

  • The Ratio: Most companies match at a 1:1 ratio (dollar-for-dollar), but some generous employers match at 2:1 or even 3:1!

  • Who Qualifies? Many programs cover full-time employees, part-time staff, and even retirees or spouses.

  • Volunteer Grants: Some companies also offer “Dollars for Doers”—if you volunteer your time at C89.5, your company might donate money based on your hours served.

Matching gifts are a vital part of our budget. They help us upgrade studio equipment, fund student scholarships, and keep our broadcast commercial-free. If you work for a major employer like Microsoft, Amazon, Boeing, or Starbucks, your gift is likely eligible!

Not sure if your company matches? Drop us an email at membership@c895.org or search your company HERE!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

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