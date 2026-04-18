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Support c895 with a Donor-Advised Fund (DAF)!

Harmony Soleil
April 18, 2026
2 min read
A person is DJing at a vibrant event. The setup includes turntables and mixer equipment. Colorful lights create an energetic atmosphere in the room filled with people.

Want a simple, tax-efficient way to keep the music playing? If you have a Donor-Advised Fund (DAF), you can support C89.5’s broadcast and our high school student training program with just a few clicks.

A DAF is like a personal charitable savings account. You contribute assets (cash, stocks, etc.) to a sponsoring organization, receive an immediate tax benefit, and then “advise” the fund to send grants to your favorite nonprofits like c895!

When you donate via a Donor-Advised Fund you will maximize your impact! Your contributions are tax deductible and investment growth within the fund is tax free! The fund sponsor handles all the record-keeping and receipts for you and you get the tax deduction now and decide which charities (like c895!) to support later! And finally, its a great way to involve your family in a tradition of giving back to the PNW dance community. Consult with your financial advisor to discuss the benefits of establishing a fund to manage your charitable legacy!

You can learn more about other ways to give to c895 including using Donor Advised Funds HERE! 

How to Give in 3 Easy Steps

  1. Log In: Sign into your DAF account (Fidelity, Schwab, Vanguard, Seattle Foundation, etc.).

  2. Recommend a Grant: Direct your gift to the c895/KNHC Public Radio Association.

    • Tax ID: 20-5402402

  3. Drop Us a Note: Email our Membership Team to let us know the gift is coming! This helps us credit your membership record correctly (though anonymous gifts are always welcome).

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

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