Support c895 with a Donor-Advised Fund (DAF)!

Want a simple, tax-efficient way to keep the music playing? If you have a Donor-Advised Fund (DAF), you can support C89.5’s broadcast and our high school student training program with just a few clicks.

A DAF is like a personal charitable savings account. You contribute assets (cash, stocks, etc.) to a sponsoring organization, receive an immediate tax benefit, and then “advise” the fund to send grants to your favorite nonprofits like c895!

When you donate via a Donor-Advised Fund you will maximize your impact! Your contributions are tax deductible and investment growth within the fund is tax free! The fund sponsor handles all the record-keeping and receipts for you and you get the tax deduction now and decide which charities (like c895!) to support later! And finally, its a great way to involve your family in a tradition of giving back to the PNW dance community. Consult with your financial advisor to discuss the benefits of establishing a fund to manage your charitable legacy!

You can learn more about other ways to give to c895 including using Donor Advised Funds HERE!

How to Give in 3 Easy Steps