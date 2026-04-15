K-Plus Playlist Recap – 4/14

This week on KPLUS, we share some of the exciting offerings from this week’s opening concert with BTS ARIRANG! It was a seriously rainy affair, but they really showed up for the performance, highlighting what audiences can look forward to for this record breaking series of concerts happening this year.
Our hosts, DJ Drew and Dakota Fox feature the exciting new dance track from LISA from BlackPink, and the always expressive former BigBang member T.O.P.’s new album, along with a nod to EXO, with their original release from 2012 MAMA for their anniversary this last week.
Check out the full playlist below and remember to catch the show every Tuesday at 11pm on air here in the Puget Sound but you can also relive the show or catch it if you missed it on demand for two weeks after it airs, listen to the full show here!
BTS – Hooligan
Anyma & LISA – Bad Angel
KATSEYE – Pinky Up
EXO – MAMA
TOP – Turn It Up
TOP – Studio 54
JUNGKOOK – Yes Or No
JIMIN – WHO
V – BLUE
WONHO – Good Liar
HWASA – So Cute
Kickflip – Eye Poppin
KissofLife – Who Is She
Rescene – Runaway
MONSTAX – Enemies With Benefits
BTS – Please
BTS – I Need U
BTS – Into The Sun
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