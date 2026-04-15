K-Plus Playlist Recap – 4/14

This week on KPLUS, we share some of the exciting offerings from this week’s opening concert with BTS ARIRANG! It was a seriously rainy affair, but they really showed up for the performance, highlighting what audiences can look forward to for this record breaking series of concerts happening this year.

Our hosts, DJ Drew and Dakota Fox feature the exciting new dance track from LISA from BlackPink, and the always expressive former BigBang member T.O.P.’s new album, along with a nod to EXO, with their original release from 2012 MAMA for their anniversary this last week.

Check out the full playlist below and remember to catch the show every Tuesday at 11pm on air here in the Puget Sound but you can also relive the show or catch it if you missed it on demand for two weeks after it airs, listen to the full show here!

BTS – Hooligan

Anyma & LISA – Bad Angel

KATSEYE – Pinky Up

EXO – MAMA

TOP – Turn It Up

TOP – Studio 54

JUNGKOOK – Yes Or No

JIMIN – WHO

V – BLUE

WONHO – Good Liar

HWASA – So Cute

Kickflip – Eye Poppin

KissofLife – Who Is She

Rescene – Runaway

MONSTAX – Enemies With Benefits

BTS – Please

BTS – I Need U

BTS – Into The Sun