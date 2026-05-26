InterviewsOn The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge May 24 2026: Mesh

DJ Zuul
May 26, 2026
3 min read
The band mesh

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Hour 1: Zuul Interviews Mesh

Table with 6 columns and 10 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Mesh Born to Lie Automation Baby Dependent 2013 04:45
MESH A Storm Is Coming The Truth Doesn’t Matter Dependent 2026 04:59
Mesh, Mari Kattman Bury Me Again The Truth Doesn’t Matter Dependent 2026 06:35
SIERRA All About Love All About Love Les Airs a Vif 2022 05:09
MESH Be Kind The Truth Doesn’t Matter Dependent 2026 05:55
Hatari Hatrið Mun Sigra (VindimØde Remix) Neyslutrans Remixed Svikamylla ehf. 2020 05:16
Lost Signal Not The End of Me (Assemblage 23 Remix) Not The End of Me Metropolis 2025 05:23
Ladytron Deep Blue Velocifero Cobra Side 2008 05:02
Alice Glass CATCH AND RELEASE CATCH AND RELEASE Eating Glass 2025 02:24
Cryogenic Echelon Fall Of The Reptiles (Grendel Remix) A Monument To Me 2025 05:28

Hour 2: Paradigm Lost does as he does

Table with 6 columns and 15 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Pixel Grip Split Percepticide: The Death of Reality Self-Released 2025 3:13
Mutation 73 Lose the Name Lost the Name Self-Released 2026 3:49
Venus Spins Backwards Motivation Constrictor Motivation Constrictor Self-Released 2026 3:44
New Neon Captivate (Re-Capture Mix) Future Animate Self-Released 2025 3:16
Matte Blvck, Alvabeat Pupula Duplex (Your Demise) (Single) Matte Blvck Records LLC 2025 3:38
SINthetik Messiah Sex Ring Conspiracies Red Line (Plasmapool/Raise Recordings) Raise Recordings 2024 6:58
Nuda Trigger (Nuda Remix) Trigger – Remix Compilation Self-Released 2025 4:00
Cold Choir Solo Yo (Healng) Remix Velvet Surrender Remixed Neck Seduction 2024 4:07
Healng false halo Healng Not on Label (Self-released) 2023 3:33
NECRØ Perfect World (Years Of Denial Remix) Cold Transmission Music Remixes Cold Transmission Music 2025 7:04
S Y Z Y G Y X Sylph SINNER Cold Transmission Music 2025 3:48
Julia Bondar Pain & Pleaure (Acid rework) (Single) Endorphin.es Production 2026 3:22
Pending Position Starsign (A Tribute To Apoptygma Berzerk) Album 69 Infacted Recordings 2025 5:50
Sleek Teeth Gone (XTR Human Remix) Gone Remixes Self-Released 2025 4:57
NNHMN Your Demon Opera of Lust & The Art of Sorrow I K-Dreams Records 2025 3:44

Hour 3: DJ Drew and World “goth” day

Table with 6 columns and 11 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Twin Tribes Monolith Monolith Twin Tribes 2023 04:25
Boy Harsher Pain Lesser Man Nude Club 2018 07:18
Rezz;fknsyd Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) Rezz Music/RCA Records 2022 02:34
Gary Numan My Name Is Ruin Savage (Songs from a Broken World) BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd. 2017 06:18
VNV Nation Nova [DJD Hack] Automatic Anachron America 2011 06:06
E Nomine Lord’s Prayer [DJD Hack] DAS TESTAMENT AWOMMrecords / AWOMM GmbH 2002 03:33
London After Midnight Sacrifice [2019 Mix] Selected Scenes from the End of the World: 9119 (Deluxe Edition) Darkride Records 2019 07:47
Concrete Blonde Bloodletting (The Vampire Song) – Extended Version Still In Hollywood CAPITOL CATALOG MKT (C92) 1994 07:08
The Cure Fascination Street [Extended] Mixed Up (2018 Remaster) Rhino/Elektra 1990 08:48
Sisters of Mercy Lucretia My Reflection [Long] Floodland Collection Rhino 1987 09:51
Siouxsie and the Banshees Kiss Them For Me Superstition UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) 1991 04:37

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DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

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Presented by listeners like YOU We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on SUBSTACK Hour 1: DJ Zuul plays more bands than songs (by a...

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