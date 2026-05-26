On the Edge May 24 2026: Mesh

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Hour 1: Zuul Interviews Mesh
|Mesh
|Born to Lie
|Automation Baby
|Dependent
|2013
|04:45
|MESH
|A Storm Is Coming
|The Truth Doesn’t Matter
|Dependent
|2026
|04:59
|Mesh, Mari Kattman
|Bury Me Again
|The Truth Doesn’t Matter
|Dependent
|2026
|06:35
|SIERRA
|All About Love
|All About Love
|Les Airs a Vif
|2022
|05:09
|MESH
|Be Kind
|The Truth Doesn’t Matter
|Dependent
|2026
|05:55
|Hatari
|Hatrið Mun Sigra (VindimØde Remix)
|Neyslutrans Remixed
|Svikamylla ehf.
|2020
|05:16
|Lost Signal
|Not The End of Me (Assemblage 23 Remix)
|Not The End of Me
|Metropolis
|2025
|05:23
|Ladytron
|Deep Blue
|Velocifero
|Cobra Side
|2008
|05:02
|Alice Glass
|CATCH AND RELEASE
|CATCH AND RELEASE
|Eating Glass
|2025
|02:24
|Cryogenic Echelon
|Fall Of The Reptiles (Grendel Remix)
|A Monument To Me
|2025
|05:28
Hour 2: Paradigm Lost does as he does
|Pixel Grip
|Split
|Percepticide: The Death of Reality
|Self-Released
|2025
|3:13
|Mutation 73
|Lose the Name
|Lost the Name
|Self-Released
|2026
|3:49
|Venus Spins Backwards
|Motivation Constrictor
|Motivation Constrictor
|Self-Released
|2026
|3:44
|New Neon
|Captivate (Re-Capture Mix)
|Future Animate
|Self-Released
|2025
|3:16
|Matte Blvck, Alvabeat
|Pupula Duplex (Your Demise)
|(Single)
|Matte Blvck Records LLC
|2025
|3:38
|SINthetik Messiah
|Sex Ring Conspiracies
|Red Line (Plasmapool/Raise Recordings)
|Raise Recordings
|2024
|6:58
|Nuda
|Trigger (Nuda Remix)
|Trigger – Remix Compilation
|Self-Released
|2025
|4:00
|Cold Choir
|Solo Yo (Healng) Remix
|Velvet Surrender Remixed
|Neck Seduction
|2024
|4:07
|Healng
|false halo
|Healng
|Not on Label (Self-released)
|2023
|3:33
|NECRØ
|Perfect World (Years Of Denial Remix)
|Cold Transmission Music Remixes
|Cold Transmission Music
|2025
|7:04
|S Y Z Y G Y X
|Sylph
|SINNER
|Cold Transmission Music
|2025
|3:48
|Julia Bondar
|Pain & Pleaure (Acid rework)
|(Single)
|Endorphin.es Production
|2026
|3:22
|Pending Position
|Starsign (A Tribute To Apoptygma Berzerk)
|Album 69
|Infacted Recordings
|2025
|5:50
|Sleek Teeth
|Gone (XTR Human Remix)
|Gone Remixes
|Self-Released
|2025
|4:57
|NNHMN
|Your Demon
|Opera of Lust & The Art of Sorrow I
|K-Dreams Records
|2025
|3:44
Hour 3: DJ Drew and World “goth” day
|Twin Tribes
|Monolith
|Monolith
|Twin Tribes
|2023
|04:25
|Boy Harsher
|Pain
|Lesser Man
|Nude Club
|2018
|07:18
|Rezz;fknsyd
|Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)
|Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)
|Rezz Music/RCA Records
|2022
|02:34
|Gary Numan
|My Name Is Ruin
|Savage (Songs from a Broken World)
|BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd.
|2017
|06:18
|VNV Nation
|Nova [DJD Hack]
|Automatic
|Anachron America
|2011
|06:06
|E Nomine
|Lord’s Prayer [DJD Hack]
|DAS TESTAMENT
|AWOMMrecords / AWOMM GmbH
|2002
|03:33
|London After Midnight
|Sacrifice [2019 Mix]
|Selected Scenes from the End of the World: 9119 (Deluxe Edition)
|Darkride Records
|2019
|07:47
|Concrete Blonde
|Bloodletting (The Vampire Song) – Extended Version
|Still In Hollywood
|CAPITOL CATALOG MKT (C92)
|1994
|07:08
|The Cure
|Fascination Street [Extended]
|Mixed Up (2018 Remaster)
|Rhino/Elektra
|1990
|08:48
|Sisters of Mercy
|Lucretia My Reflection [Long]
|Floodland Collection
|Rhino
|1987
|09:51
|Siouxsie and the Banshees
|Kiss Them For Me
|Superstition
|UMC (Universal Music Catalogue)
|1991
|04:37
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