Color Theory Episode 38: May 31st, 2026

Color Theory episode 38 is here with fresh picks from AVA, a gorgeous pastel from the new Seven Lions EP, and a standout hue from Somna’s new album. Some long-overdue personal favorites from Blossom, Nora en Pure, Qrion, and others are finally making their CT debut. Anjuno, Madlon’s feline “co-host,” might make an appearance in the second hour 🙂 Paint your Sunday night with an energetic splash of color! If you missed the show you can listen on demand for the next two weeks HERE!

This week the featured songs…

Favorite Pastel: “Summer” Seven Lions & Oaks

Favorite Color: Turn Off The World – Somma, KEPIK, Casey Cook

Color Theory rotates weekly with Sub 49 Radio on Sunday nights at 8pm! You can catch a new episode of Color Theory with Madlon on June 14th!

Hour 1

1 Anywhere With You – Elephante, Soleil 2 In The Air Tonight (Nora en Pure Club Remix) – Nora En Pure, Lika Morgan 3 The Greys (Original Mix) – Hausman, Discognition 4 Luma (Tim Engelhardt Remix) – MOLØ, Jeremy Olander 5 Your Love (Jordin Post & Qrion Remix) – Qrion 6 This Love (Extended Mix) – Laura van Dam 7 Infinity (Clean) – Borgeous, Kastra, Luxtides 8 My Mind (Pluto Remix) – Eddy Tango 9 Wherever You Are (Hel Slowed Extended Reprint) – Ferry Corsten, HALIENE 10 Without U (Radio Edit) – Matttilo 11 Believe (Original Mix) – Nikhil Prakash 12 Real Life (Adam Stark Remix) – MIDI Kittyy 13 Rising Faith (AVA Deep 200 Anthem) (Extended Mix) – LTN, Davva 14 Summer (Original Mix) – Seven Lions, Oaks 15 Tattoo (Original Mix) – Amidy

Hour 2