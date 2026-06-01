Color TheoryPlaylists

Color Theory Episode 38: May 31st, 2026

Harmony Soleil
May 31, 2026
3 min read
A vibrant digital artwork titled "Color Theory with Madion." It features colorful, abstract patterns with swirling dots and geometric shapes. The text mentions a date, Sunday, May 3, 2026, with the time 8-10 PM Pacific. The episode is labeled as "EP 36.

Color Theory episode 38 is here with fresh picks from AVA, a gorgeous pastel from the new Seven Lions EP, and a standout hue from Somna’s new album. Some long-overdue personal favorites from Blossom, Nora en Pure, Qrion, and others are finally making their CT debut. Anjuno, Madlon’s feline “co-host,” might make an appearance in the second hour 🙂 Paint your Sunday night with an energetic splash of color! If you missed the show you can listen on demand for the next two weeks HERE!

This week the featured songs…

Favorite Pastel: “Summer” Seven Lions & Oaks

Favorite Color: Turn Off The World – Somma, KEPIK, Casey Cook

Color Theory rotates weekly with Sub 49 Radio on Sunday nights at 8pm! You can catch a new episode of Color Theory with Madlon on June 14th!

Hour 1

1 Anywhere With You – Elephante, Soleil
2 In The Air Tonight (Nora en Pure Club Remix) – Nora En Pure, Lika Morgan
3 The Greys (Original Mix) – Hausman, Discognition
4 Luma (Tim Engelhardt Remix) – MOLØ, Jeremy Olander
5 Your Love (Jordin Post & Qrion Remix) – Qrion
6 This Love (Extended Mix) – Laura van Dam
7 Infinity (Clean) – Borgeous, Kastra, Luxtides
8 My Mind (Pluto Remix) – Eddy Tango
9 Wherever You Are (Hel Slowed Extended Reprint) – Ferry Corsten, HALIENE
10 Without U (Radio Edit) – Matttilo
11 Believe (Original Mix) – Nikhil Prakash
12 Real Life (Adam Stark Remix) – MIDI Kittyy
13 Rising Faith (AVA Deep 200 Anthem) (Extended Mix) – LTN, Davva
14 Summer (Original Mix) – Seven Lions, Oaks
15 Tattoo (Original Mix) – Amidy

Hour 2

1 Poison (Original Mix) – Lexy Chae
2 BELIEVE (Original Mix) – AVELLO, No Me
3 Beyond The Skyline (Original Mix) – 0Gravity & Paul Miller
4 Till Forever (Sam Laxton Remix) – Gerlach Gerrit & Alaera
5 Colder (Original Mix) – Blanke, Megan Ashworth
6 The Feeling (Original Mix) – Crankdat, Ace Aura
7 Time Machine (Clean) – Zomboy, Barely Alive
8 Turn Off The World (Original Mix) – Somna, KEPIK, Casey Cook
9 Crush (Original Mix) – Liquid Stranger, AVELLO
10 Preach (Original Mix) – Leotrix
11 The Roots – Steve Dekay
12 Rise (Original Mix) – Excision, Jessica Audiffred, Leah Culver
13 Madness (Extended Mix) – Nifra
14 Train Tune (Original Mix) – Wooli, MAD DUBZ
15 SOMETHING EMOTIONAL – FREAKY & Lexi Scatena
16 Stronger – Blossom
17 Agility – Buunshin

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

The band mesh
InterviewsOn The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge May 24 2026: Mesh

Presented by listeners like YOU We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on SUBSTACK Hour 1: Zuul Interviews Mesh Table with 6 columns...

White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu