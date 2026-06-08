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Vote for c895 NOW!

Harmony Soleil
June 8, 2026
2 min read
Group of people smiling and posing playfully with props, encouraging votes for 'The Seattle Times' as 'Best in the PNW'. Prominent blue logo in the center with text.

The nominations are in, and our hearts are officially full. We are incredibly honored to announce that c895 has been nominated for “Best Non-Profit” in the Seattle Times’ 2026 Best of the PNW awards!

Last year, the Pacific Northwest showed up in a massive way with hundreds of thousands of votes cast across the region. Now, the power is back in your hands. This is your chance to help us spotlight the incredible, life-changing work happening right here at the station every single day.

Why a Vote for c895 Matters

When you vote for us, you aren’t just supporting a radio station—you are fueling a mission. Your vote directly champions:

  • The Next Generation: Empowering our high school students by teaching them real-world skills in media, production, and broadcast journalism.

  • The Music: Keeping the beat alive 24/7 as Seattle’s ultimate home for electronic dance music.

  • The Culture: Fostering a safe, vibrant, and deeply connected space for the LGBTQIA+ community and music lovers across the PNW.

If you believe in what we do on the airwaves and out in the community, we would be so grateful for your support!

How to Cast Your Vote (It Takes Under 60 Seconds!)

Voting is officially open right now and runs through June 26th. You can jump straight to the ballot by visiting c895.org/Best, or follow these quick steps on the main site:

  1. Go to the Voting Site: Head over to votethepnw.com.

  2. Find the Services Section: Once the page loads, select the “Services” category.

  3. Select Nonprofit Organization: Under the Services menu, scroll down and click on “Nonprofit Organization.”

  4. Vote for c895! Find “c895 Radio”, select it, and submit your ballot to lock it in!

💡 Bonus Points: Once you’ve submitted your ballot, take a quick screenshot and share it on your stories or feed! Tag us and tell your friends and followers why you voted for c89.5 as the Best Non-Profit in the PNW.

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

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