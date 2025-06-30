On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge June 29, 2025 – Straight Guy Pride

DJ Zuul
June 30, 2025
2 min read
Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy

06.29.25 DJ Zuul – A History of Queer Industrial
Artist Track Title
Wendy Carlos Title Music From A Clockwork Orange
Throbbing Gristle Hot On Heels of Love (Remastered)
Kraftwerk Computer Love
Bauhaus The Passion of Lovers
New Order Blue Monday
Depeche Mode Stripped
The Mission UK Beyond The Pale
Einstürzende Neubauten Feurio!
My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult A Daisy Chain 4 Satan (Acid & Flowers Mix)
Coil Love’s Secret Domain
Leæther Strip Strap Me Down
KMFDM Juke-Joint Jezebel

 

06.29.25
DJ Paradigm Lost – Everyone else has that pride thing handled
Artist Track Title
SINthetik Messiah Know Your Enemy (SpankTheNun Remix)
YORISMÄKI Dystopia
Human Vault This Hate (Abjecton Mix By Novakill) (PLH v1)
Lucifer’s Aid Slip Away (v2023)
Chainreactor The Danger
ESA You are Safe Here (feat. Caitlin Corlyx)
Mari Kattman Typical Girl
VISCERAL ANATOMY LA PSYCHIC
SNVFF Count the Dead
Vioflesh If i could
Survival Paradox Alloy of Pain (SARIN Remix)
Die Sexual Dressed In Black
[Insert-Scary-Name-Here] The Hanging Tree (Sebastian Komor Remix)
Draven Seductive Meat Grinder (feat. Sebastian Komor)

 

06.29.25 DJ Drew – sort-of-rainbow-ish
Artist Name(s) Track Name
Sisters of Mercy Colours – 2006 Remaster
Killing Joke Seeing Red – 2017 Remastered
KANGA Going Red
Die Sexual Dressed In Black
God Module Black and Blue
Ayria Blue Alice
HEALTH Blue Monday
Cocteau Twins Bluebeard
The Mission Shades Of Green – Pt. II
:Wumpscut: Soylent Green
Collide Violet’s Dance
Nine Inch Nails A Violet Fluid
Amii Stewart Knock on Wood
Kermit
Rainbow Connection – From The Muppet Movie/Soundtrack Version

