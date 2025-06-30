On the Edge June 29, 2025 – Straight Guy Pride

Presented by listeners like YOU
|06.29.25
|DJ Zuul – A History of Queer Industrial
|Artist
|Track Title
|Wendy Carlos
|Title Music From A Clockwork Orange
|Throbbing Gristle
|Hot On Heels of Love (Remastered)
|Kraftwerk
|Computer Love
|Bauhaus
|The Passion of Lovers
|New Order
|Blue Monday
|Depeche Mode
|Stripped
|The Mission UK
|Beyond The Pale
|Einstürzende Neubauten
|Feurio!
|My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult
|A Daisy Chain 4 Satan (Acid & Flowers Mix)
|Coil
|Love’s Secret Domain
|Leæther Strip
|Strap Me Down
|KMFDM
|Juke-Joint Jezebel
|06.29.25
|
DJ Paradigm Lost – Everyone else has that pride thing handled
|Artist
|Track Title
|SINthetik Messiah
|Know Your Enemy (SpankTheNun Remix)
|YORISMÄKI
|Dystopia
|Human Vault
|This Hate (Abjecton Mix By Novakill) (PLH v1)
|Lucifer’s Aid
|Slip Away (v2023)
|Chainreactor
|The Danger
|ESA
|You are Safe Here (feat. Caitlin Corlyx)
|Mari Kattman
|Typical Girl
|VISCERAL ANATOMY
|LA PSYCHIC
|SNVFF
|Count the Dead
|Vioflesh
|If i could
|Survival Paradox
|Alloy of Pain (SARIN Remix)
|Die Sexual
|Dressed In Black
|[Insert-Scary-Name-Here]
|The Hanging Tree (Sebastian Komor Remix)
|Draven
|Seductive Meat Grinder (feat. Sebastian Komor)
|06.29.25
|DJ Drew – sort-of-rainbow-ish
|Artist Name(s)
|Track Name
|Sisters of Mercy
|Colours – 2006 Remaster
|Killing Joke
|Seeing Red – 2017 Remastered
|KANGA
|Going Red
|Die Sexual
|Dressed In Black
|God Module
|Black and Blue
|Ayria
|Blue Alice
|HEALTH
|Blue Monday
|Cocteau Twins
|Bluebeard
|The Mission
|Shades Of Green – Pt. II
|:Wumpscut:
|Soylent Green
|Collide
|Violet’s Dance
|Nine Inch Nails
|A Violet Fluid
|Amii Stewart
|Knock on Wood
|Kermit
|
Rainbow Connection – From The Muppet Movie/Soundtrack Version
