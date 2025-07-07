On the Edge July 6, 2025 – Electronic Substance Abuse (ESA)

Presented by listeners like YOU
|07.06.25
|ESA
|Artist
|Track Title
|ESA (Electronic Substance Abuse)
|Eat Their Young (feat Caitlin Corlyx)
|ESA
|Caligula
|ESA
|The Gallows You Built For Yourself
|ESA
|Ratchet
|clipping.
|Dominator
|Brutalist Architecture in the Sun
|Allfornought
|Rayne Reznor
|Null1
|Dawn of Ashes
|Hypertensive Crisis
|yyycry
|Eat Glass
|07.06.25
|Paradigm Lost
|Artist
|Track Title
|Ovter God
|Unnamable
|Mari Kattman
|Take Myself Back
|Noemi Aurora
|Shining (Shine on Implant rmx) (PLH v1)
|Panic Lift
|Pushed Aside (Club Remix by Panic Lift)
|Die Sexual
|Fate Awaits (Maduro Remix)
|Patriarchy
|Boy On A Leash
|40 Octaves Below
|Stranger (Anthony (H) Remix) (clean)
|METAKROSS
|Step Into The Void
|AESTHETISCHE
|Confidence Is Silent (let go rmx)
|Club Crimson Room
|You Know My Name
|CUT.RATE.BOX
|Reel Life
|Flesh Field
|Empty Rage
|Velvet May
|Another World Nearby
|Chainreactor
|Enough
|07.06.25
|DJ Drew – Douglas McCarthy Tribute
|Artist Name(s)
|Track Name
|Nitzer Ebb
|Murderous
|Nitzer Ebb
|Fun To Be Had
|Fixmer/McCarthy
|Chemicals
|Fixmer/McCarthy
|Trans European
|Douglas J McCarthy
|Move On
|Douglas J McCarthy
|Demon Prophet
|Reverse Commuter f Doug McCarthy
|Whispers In
|Recoil
|Faith Healer
|Recoil
|Stalker – Punished Mix
|Nitzer Ebb
|I Am Undone [Alan Wilder Remix]
|Nitzer Ebb
|Come Alive [Alan Wilder Mix]
