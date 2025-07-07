On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge July 6, 2025 – Electronic Substance Abuse (ESA)

DJ Zuul
July 7, 2025
2 min read
The artist known as Electronic Substance Abuse

07.06.25 ESA
Artist Track Title
ESA (Electronic Substance Abuse) Eat Their Young (feat Caitlin Corlyx)
ESA Caligula
ESA The Gallows You Built For Yourself
ESA Ratchet
clipping. Dominator
Brutalist Architecture in the Sun Allfornought
Rayne Reznor Null1
Dawn of Ashes Hypertensive Crisis
yyycry Eat Glass

 

07.06.25 Paradigm Lost
Artist Track Title
Ovter God Unnamable
Mari Kattman Take Myself Back
Noemi Aurora Shining (Shine on Implant rmx) (PLH v1)
Panic Lift Pushed Aside (Club Remix by Panic Lift)
Die Sexual Fate Awaits (Maduro Remix)
Patriarchy Boy On A Leash
40 Octaves Below Stranger (Anthony (H) Remix) (clean)
METAKROSS Step Into The Void
AESTHETISCHE Confidence Is Silent (let go rmx)
Club Crimson Room You Know My Name
CUT.RATE.BOX Reel Life
Flesh Field Empty Rage
Velvet May Another World Nearby
Chainreactor Enough

 

07.06.25 DJ Drew – Douglas McCarthy Tribute
Artist Name(s) Track Name
Nitzer Ebb Murderous
Nitzer Ebb Fun To Be Had
Fixmer/McCarthy Chemicals
Fixmer/McCarthy Trans European
Douglas J McCarthy Move On
Douglas J McCarthy Demon Prophet
Reverse Commuter f Doug McCarthy Whispers In
Recoil Faith Healer
Recoil Stalker – Punished Mix
Nitzer Ebb I Am Undone [Alan Wilder Remix]
Nitzer Ebb Come Alive [Alan Wilder Mix]

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

