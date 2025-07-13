Color TheoryPlaylists

Color Theory Episode 12: July 13th, 2025

Harmony Soleil
July 13, 2025
2 min read
Promotional banner for "Color Theory," a two-hour journey through melodic dance music with Madeon on July 13, 2025, from 8-10 PM Pacific Time, showing a vibrant, colorful graphic with the name "Afterglow with Madlon" and "Episode 14" details.

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below!

A DJ performs at a nightclub, surrounded by colorful lighting and an engaged crowd, enhancing the lively atmosphere.And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, May 11th at 8pm, as the show settles into its every other week schedule!

Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!

 

 

 

HOUR 1

Feeling Fades – Rezident (feat. LIAS)
Hurts Sometimes (Chilled Edit) – Crystal Skies & RUNN
Save Our Love (Extended Version) – Blank & Jones ft. Kyle Pearce
Now I See You – Nicky Romero x LEON x Aeni
Project United – Juche
Alone – Romain Garcia
Liberator – Marsh
Good On You – Polar Bears feat. Nevve
Free (Extended Mix) – Enamour & Raiku
Feel This Sky (Extended Mix) – Beatsole
Love Hurts – Somna, H4LO and Linnea Schossow
Abomination – JOHANS & Kuroneko
Needed You (Jason Ross Remix) – ILLENIUM feat. Dia Frampton
Ripper – Hausman
Backstage – Pretty Pink

HOUR 2

Lighter – Andrew Bayer, Jason Ross & Dia Frampton
Other Side – Crystal Skies feat. Luxtides
Fractions – LOSTWIND feat. Wolfpup
Set Me Free – Codeko
The Call – Sabai feat. Linney
Can’t Come Down – KLAXX feat. Luxtides
Holdin’ My Own (Anki Remix) – Said The Sky & Jack Newsome
Shatterpoint – Trivecta
If I Stay – Roy Knox & Stephanie Schulte
Apollo – Aaron Shirk
Everything We’ve Been Through – Lost Ashes and NightSirens
All We Get – Daye, Elephante and Yetep
Lifeline – Lizzy Jane
Took a Pill in Ibiza (Trivecta Remix) – Mike Posner
Neva Let You Go (Extended Mix) – Trance Wax
Broken Hearted – SLANDER, San Holo & Julia Church
Who Am I Now – Synymata & GLNNA

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

