Color Theory Episode 12: July 13th, 2025

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below!
And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, May 11th at 8pm, as the show settles into its every other week schedule!
Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!
HOUR 1
|Feeling Fades – Rezident (feat. LIAS)
|Hurts Sometimes (Chilled Edit) – Crystal Skies & RUNN
|Save Our Love (Extended Version) – Blank & Jones ft. Kyle Pearce
|Now I See You – Nicky Romero x LEON x Aeni
|Project United – Juche
|Alone – Romain Garcia
|Liberator – Marsh
|Good On You – Polar Bears feat. Nevve
|Free (Extended Mix) – Enamour & Raiku
|Feel This Sky (Extended Mix) – Beatsole
|Love Hurts – Somna, H4LO and Linnea Schossow
|Abomination – JOHANS & Kuroneko
|Needed You (Jason Ross Remix) – ILLENIUM feat. Dia Frampton
|Ripper – Hausman
|Backstage – Pretty Pink
HOUR 2
|Lighter – Andrew Bayer, Jason Ross & Dia Frampton
|Other Side – Crystal Skies feat. Luxtides
|Fractions – LOSTWIND feat. Wolfpup
|Set Me Free – Codeko
|The Call – Sabai feat. Linney
|Can’t Come Down – KLAXX feat. Luxtides
|Holdin’ My Own (Anki Remix) – Said The Sky & Jack Newsome
|Shatterpoint – Trivecta
|If I Stay – Roy Knox & Stephanie Schulte
|Apollo – Aaron Shirk
|Everything We’ve Been Through – Lost Ashes and NightSirens
|All We Get – Daye, Elephante and Yetep
|Lifeline – Lizzy Jane
|Took a Pill in Ibiza (Trivecta Remix) – Mike Posner
|Neva Let You Go (Extended Mix) – Trance Wax
|Broken Hearted – SLANDER, San Holo & Julia Church
|Who Am I Now – Synymata & GLNNA
Add comment