Color Theory Episode 12: July 13th, 2025

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below!

And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, May 11th at 8pm, as the show settles into its every other week schedule!

Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!

HOUR 1

Feeling Fades – Rezident (feat. LIAS) Hurts Sometimes (Chilled Edit) – Crystal Skies & RUNN Save Our Love (Extended Version) – Blank & Jones ft. Kyle Pearce Now I See You – Nicky Romero x LEON x Aeni Project United – Juche Alone – Romain Garcia Liberator – Marsh Good On You – Polar Bears feat. Nevve Free (Extended Mix) – Enamour & Raiku Feel This Sky (Extended Mix) – Beatsole Love Hurts – Somna, H4LO and Linnea Schossow Abomination – JOHANS & Kuroneko Needed You (Jason Ross Remix) – ILLENIUM feat. Dia Frampton Ripper – Hausman Backstage – Pretty Pink

HOUR 2