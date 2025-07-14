GuestDJOn The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge July 13, 2025 – Mari Kattman guest DJ Set

July 14, 2025
Recording artist Mari Kattman

07.13.25 DJ Zuul
Artist Track Title
Fix8:Sëd8 New Eden
Beborn Beton Progeny (Rotoskop Michigan Remix)
OHMelectronic Uppercut
ACTORS Like Suicide
Soft Vein God Whispers
XTR HUMAN Sledgehammer (Kris Baha Remix)
Sacred Skin Waiting (single mix)
Blood Wolf DEAD ROSES FOR GLORY
Brutalist Architecture in the Sun I’m Not the Same as You
Killing Joke Jana – Hallucinogenic
The Black Dog Internal Panoramas
Dirty Paws WITCH HUNT
Full of Scorpions Benzene

 

07.13.25 Guest Set – Mari Kattman
Artist Track Title
Mari Kattman Typical Girl
Helix Hurt Like Me
Blackcarburning Divide Us (feat. Mari Kattman)
Mari Kattman Anemia
HELIX Slip
Mari Kattman Swallow
Comaduster BLACK SUN RAYS (feat. Mari Kattman) (Single)
Sensuous Enemy Weeping Woman (Mari Kattman Mix)
Solitary Experiments Achromatic
Mari Kattman URGOD.AI
HELIX Unimaginable Place
Sick Jokes Drugs feat. Plasmic (Mari Kattman Remix)
HELIX Bad Dream

 

07.13.25 DJ Paradigm Lost
Artist Track Title
Local Suicide & Velax Feel Inclined
Echoberyl Morgana (The Forest Version)
SINE Virtual Realitease (Mark Pistel Remix)
Paradox Obscur Switch To Love
Club Crimson Room We’re the Wanderers
Bixlee descent
Circuit Preacher Full Of Swords (Album Version)
Nevada Hardware Overload
ASYMETRIC80 Instant Manifesto
ESA Golden House
Meshes & Evil Dust BDSM
Ziguo Chen Touch And Murder (Electro Edit)
Anomalie Magnetique Self Control

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

