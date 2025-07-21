On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge July 20, 2025

DJ Zuul
July 21, 2025
2 min read
Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy

Presented by listeners like YOU

 

We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on  Facebook and Discord.

DJ Zuul 7.20.25
Artist Track Title
Skold All Humans Must Be Destroyed
DSTRTD SGNL Untold Story
Rotoskop OLD WHITE MEN
Rotersand Private Firmament (I Fell For You)
Brutalist Architecture in the Sun Drive by Suicide
Hybrid Original Sin (Original)
HELIX Unimaginable Place
Black Asteroid feat. ACTORS Ashes and Dust (extended version)
Oldflop escape
Xotox XOTOXIKOLOGIE
Hocico Dark Sunday
ESA Ratchet
Mojave Phone Booth Capsule Change
Dirty Paws Swarm

 

DJ Paradigm Lost 7.20.25
Artist Track Title
Menschdefekt Break Free (Single Version)
Bixlee Let’s Rock Bottom
SLIGHTER x FATIGUE Edgeboi (Vox Mix) (Clean)
Faderhead Where We’ll Be Gods
NEIKKA RPM No Flow
Anthony (H) Lying In The Park
Duophonic Noise Construction Collide
Die Sexual Miss Behavior
The Seven Whores Of The Apocalypse Defiant Angels
BEYOND BORDER Dark Communion (Resistanz Remix)
Dark Chisme Breathe, Break it
CENTRIFUGAL FORCE MACHINE UNFURL II
Pale Ash My Soul Is On Fire
HRV Actually Not
Nature of Wires ft Luka Pride Now Falls

 

07.20.25 DJ Rockett Qween – Insomnia
Artist Name(s) Track Name
Null Device Through Closing Eyes
Metallica Enter Sandman (Remastered)
Hante. Live to Die Another Day
Chelsea Wolfe Dusk
ULTRA SUNN Keep Your Eyes Peeled
Giolì & Assia Inside Your Head
VOITH A Dreamers Kiss
Sally Dige I Will Be the Sun for You
Ruin Of Romantics Let Me Get Up
Male Tears SLEEP 4EVER
Beborn Beton Dancer In The Dark
Ari Mason Sleep Still
IAMX Insomnia

 

Click Here to sign up for playlists

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Promotional banner for "Color Theory," a two-hour journey through melodic dance music with Madeon on July 13, 2025, from 8-10 PM Pacific Time, showing a vibrant, colorful graphic with the name "Afterglow with Madlon" and "Episode 14" details.
Color TheoryPlaylists

Color Theory Episode 14: July 13th, 2025

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below! And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, May 11th at 8pm, as the show settles into its...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu