On the Edge July 20, 2025

|DJ Zuul
|7.20.25
|Artist
|Track Title
|Skold
|All Humans Must Be Destroyed
|DSTRTD SGNL
|Untold Story
|Rotoskop
|OLD WHITE MEN
|Rotersand
|Private Firmament (I Fell For You)
|Brutalist Architecture in the Sun
|Drive by Suicide
|Hybrid
|Original Sin (Original)
|HELIX
|Unimaginable Place
|Black Asteroid feat. ACTORS
|Ashes and Dust (extended version)
|Oldflop
|escape
|Xotox
|XOTOXIKOLOGIE
|Hocico
|Dark Sunday
|ESA
|Ratchet
|Mojave Phone Booth
|Capsule Change
|Dirty Paws
|Swarm
|DJ Paradigm Lost
|7.20.25
|Artist
|Track Title
|Menschdefekt
|Break Free (Single Version)
|Bixlee
|Let’s Rock Bottom
|SLIGHTER x FATIGUE
|Edgeboi (Vox Mix) (Clean)
|Faderhead
|Where We’ll Be Gods
|NEIKKA RPM
|No Flow
|Anthony (H)
|Lying In The Park
|Duophonic Noise Construction
|Collide
|Die Sexual
|Miss Behavior
|The Seven Whores Of The Apocalypse
|Defiant Angels
|BEYOND BORDER
|Dark Communion (Resistanz Remix)
|Dark Chisme
|Breathe, Break it
|CENTRIFUGAL FORCE MACHINE
|UNFURL II
|Pale Ash
|My Soul Is On Fire
|HRV
|Actually Not
|Nature of Wires ft Luka
|Pride Now Falls
|07.20.25
|DJ Rockett Qween – Insomnia
|Artist Name(s)
|Track Name
|Null Device
|Through Closing Eyes
|Metallica
|Enter Sandman (Remastered)
|Hante.
|Live to Die Another Day
|Chelsea Wolfe
|Dusk
|ULTRA SUNN
|Keep Your Eyes Peeled
|Giolì & Assia
|Inside Your Head
|VOITH
|A Dreamers Kiss
|Sally Dige
|I Will Be the Sun for You
|Ruin Of Romantics
|Let Me Get Up
|Male Tears
|SLEEP 4EVER
|Beborn Beton
|Dancer In The Dark
|Ari Mason
|Sleep Still
|IAMX
|Insomnia
