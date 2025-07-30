On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge July 27, 2025

DJ Zuul
July 30, 2025
2 min read
Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy

Presented by listeners like YOU

 

We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on  Facebook and Discord.

 

07.27.25 DJ Zuul – yeah there’s a new single out
Artist Track Title
Nine Inch Nails Down In It (excerpt)
Rotersand Sexiness of Slow
Combichrist Desolation
Ritualz TO BLACK (FOREVER)
Nine Inch Nails As Alive As You Need Me To Be
Evanescence Fight Like A Girl (feat. K.Flay)
Type O Negative Christian Woman
Dirty Paws TRANSMIGRATION
Rose Haze The Möbius Oblivion
Allicorn Shiv
Mari Kattman Anemia
My Love Kills Repentance
Melt Motif Ash Burn
RATPAJAMA Savor Me, Savior
Ministry The Land Of Rape And Honey
07.27.25 DJ Paradigm Lost – etc
Artist Track Title
SINE Blurred
Melt Motif Asphalt
Nightcrawler Lucid Dreams
MATTE BLVCK Monumental
Pneumagnosis These Days Will End (Slighter Remix)
Go Fight! Killer (mek_sub mix)
Hugo Dirac Lament
Carnal Machinery Against the odds
Maschinengeist Outcry [shore leave mix]
Ziguo Chen Sweet Suffering
ÜBERMECH DARK HALLUCINATION
Soror Dolor Dark Throne (Sun has died)
MORIS BLAK SIRENHEAD
Teknovore Sensory Malfunction feat Matt Hart
07.27.25 DJ Drew
Artist Name(s) Track Name
Rotersand Welcome to Goodbye
Rotersand Dare to Live
Aurora Sutra In Search Of The Unity
Aurora Sutra Egypt
Front Line Assembly Silent Ceremony
iVardensphere Ragemaker
Nordvargr,Trepaneringsritualen Salve Teragmon
The Nefilim Melt (The Catching of the Butterfly)
Rammstein Heirate mich
Ministry Change of Luck
Depeche Mode Walking In My Shoes – Grungy Gonads Mix
The Young Gods Skinflowers – Brain Forest Remix

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

