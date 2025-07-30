On the Edge July 27, 2025

Presented by listeners like YOU
We get it. 10pm to 1am is rough on a school night. We gotchoo, boo. Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on Facebook and Discord.
|07.27.25
|DJ Zuul – yeah there’s a new single out
|Artist
|Track Title
|Nine Inch Nails
|Down In It (excerpt)
|Rotersand
|Sexiness of Slow
|Combichrist
|Desolation
|Ritualz
|TO BLACK (FOREVER)
|Nine Inch Nails
|As Alive As You Need Me To Be
|Evanescence
|Fight Like A Girl (feat. K.Flay)
|Type O Negative
|Christian Woman
|Dirty Paws
|TRANSMIGRATION
|Rose Haze
|The Möbius Oblivion
|Allicorn
|Shiv
|Mari Kattman
|Anemia
|My Love Kills
|Repentance
|Melt Motif
|Ash Burn
|RATPAJAMA
|Savor Me, Savior
|Ministry
|The Land Of Rape And Honey
|07.27.25
|DJ Paradigm Lost – etc
|Artist
|Track Title
|SINE
|Blurred
|Melt Motif
|Asphalt
|Nightcrawler
|Lucid Dreams
|MATTE BLVCK
|Monumental
|Pneumagnosis
|These Days Will End (Slighter Remix)
|Go Fight!
|Killer (mek_sub mix)
|Hugo Dirac
|Lament
|Carnal Machinery
|Against the odds
|Maschinengeist
|Outcry [shore leave mix]
|Ziguo Chen
|Sweet Suffering
|ÜBERMECH
|DARK HALLUCINATION
|Soror Dolor
|Dark Throne (Sun has died)
|MORIS BLAK
|SIRENHEAD
|Teknovore
|Sensory Malfunction feat Matt Hart
|07.27.25
|DJ Drew
|Artist Name(s)
|Track Name
|Rotersand
|Welcome to Goodbye
|Rotersand
|Dare to Live
|Aurora Sutra
|In Search Of The Unity
|Aurora Sutra
|Egypt
|Front Line Assembly
|Silent Ceremony
|iVardensphere
|Ragemaker
|Nordvargr,Trepaneringsritualen
|Salve Teragmon
|The Nefilim
|Melt (The Catching of the Butterfly)
|Rammstein
|Heirate mich
|Ministry
|Change of Luck
|Depeche Mode
|Walking In My Shoes – Grungy Gonads Mix
|The Young Gods
|Skinflowers – Brain Forest Remix
Add comment