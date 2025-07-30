Color Theory Episode 15: July 27th, 2025

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below!
And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, May 11th at 8pm, as the show settles into its every other week schedule!
Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!
Hour 1
|Track and Artist
|Land of Sunshine (Extended Mix) – Miss Monique
|Libēratē – Kotiēr
|Be There – Emiel Monte, Nicky Romero, Monocule ft. WHAT EVA
|Hurts Sometimes (Chilled Edit) – Crystal Skies, RUNN
|Nothing Without You – Tinlicker feat. Thomas Oliver
|EMPTY SPACE (Club Remix) – Mild Minds
|Rise or Fall – R3HAB
|DNA ∞ – Mild Minds
|Thinkin Bout U – Falling North, H4RRIS, Lexi Scatena
|Ignite – Giuseppe De Luca, Ilan Bluestone, and Maor Levi
|My Love – Boizy
|Set Me Free (Extended Mix) – Laura van Dam
|Everywhere I Go – Above & Beyond
|Deepest Water (feat. Syd Taylor) – Dabin *favorite pastel*
Hour 2
|Digital Love (STAR SEED Remix) – Daft Punk
|How It Feels – Blanke & Linney
|Take Me to My Grave – Seven Lions, Quackson & Grabbitz
|Without Me – Afinity and Concrete Castles
|Take All Of Me – Andrew Rayel
|Swing (Vini Vici & Whiteno1se Remix) – SOFI TUKKER
|Hollow (Danny Olson Remix) – HALIENE & Elephante
|Nightmare – William Black
|Phantom Love (feat. Sarah De Warren) – MitiS
|Glow In The Dark – NIO
|Levity – Au5 & Psyuri *favorite color*
|HEADSPACE (ft. GLNNA) – NAZAAR
|Voodoo – Taylor Torrence & Kyra Mastro
|Give Out – Kill The Noise & HALIENE
|Won’t Come Back (ft. Jex) – ARMNHMR & Convex
|Better Than Heaven (Original Mix) – Slander, Jason Ross, JT Roach
|LOST – LSZEE
