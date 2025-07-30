Color Theory Episode 15: July 27th, 2025

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below!

And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, May 11th at 8pm, as the show settles into its every other week schedule!

Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!

Hour 1

Track and Artist Land of Sunshine (Extended Mix) – Miss Monique Libēratē – Kotiēr Be There – Emiel Monte, Nicky Romero, Monocule ft. WHAT EVA Hurts Sometimes (Chilled Edit) – Crystal Skies, RUNN Nothing Without You – Tinlicker feat. Thomas Oliver EMPTY SPACE (Club Remix) – Mild Minds Rise or Fall – R3HAB DNA ∞ – Mild Minds Thinkin Bout U – Falling North, H4RRIS, Lexi Scatena Ignite – Giuseppe De Luca, Ilan Bluestone, and Maor Levi My Love – Boizy Set Me Free (Extended Mix) – Laura van Dam Everywhere I Go – Above & Beyond Deepest Water (feat. Syd Taylor) – Dabin *favorite pastel*

Hour 2