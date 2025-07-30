Color TheoryPlaylists

Color Theory Episode 15: July 27th, 2025

Harmony Soleil
July 30, 2025
2 min read
Promotional graphic for "Afterglow with Madeon, Color Theory, Episode 15" event on July 27, 2025, featuring bright colors and stylized text, emphasizing a melodic dance music theme.

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below!

A DJ performs at a nightclub, surrounded by colorful lighting and an engaged crowd, enhancing the lively atmosphere.And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, May 11th at 8pm, as the show settles into its every other week schedule!

Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!

 

 

 

Hour 1

Track and Artist
Land of Sunshine (Extended Mix) – Miss Monique
Libēratē – Kotiēr
Be There – Emiel Monte, Nicky Romero, Monocule ft. WHAT EVA
Hurts Sometimes (Chilled Edit) – Crystal Skies, RUNN
Nothing Without You – Tinlicker feat. Thomas Oliver
EMPTY SPACE (Club Remix) – Mild Minds
Rise or Fall – R3HAB
DNA ∞ – Mild Minds
Thinkin Bout U – Falling North, H4RRIS, Lexi Scatena
Ignite – Giuseppe De Luca, Ilan Bluestone, and Maor Levi
My Love – Boizy
Set Me Free (Extended Mix) – Laura van Dam
Everywhere I Go – Above & Beyond
Deepest Water (feat. Syd Taylor) – Dabin *favorite pastel*

Hour 2

Digital Love (STAR SEED Remix) – Daft Punk
How It Feels – Blanke & Linney
Take Me to My Grave – Seven Lions, Quackson & Grabbitz
Without Me – Afinity and Concrete Castles
Take All Of Me – Andrew Rayel
Swing (Vini Vici & Whiteno1se Remix) – SOFI TUKKER
Hollow (Danny Olson Remix) – HALIENE & Elephante
Nightmare – William Black
Phantom Love (feat. Sarah De Warren) – MitiS
Glow In The Dark – NIO
Levity – Au5 & Psyuri *favorite color*
HEADSPACE (ft. GLNNA) – NAZAAR
Voodoo – Taylor Torrence & Kyra Mastro
Give Out – Kill The Noise & HALIENE
Won’t Come Back (ft. Jex) – ARMNHMR & Convex
Better Than Heaven (Original Mix) – Slander, Jason Ross, JT Roach
LOST – LSZEE

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy
On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge July 27, 2025

Presented by listeners like YOU   We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on  Facebook and Discord.   07.27.25 DJ Zuul...

Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy
On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge July 20, 2025

Presented by listeners like YOU   We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on  Facebook and Discord. DJ Zuul 7.20.25 Artist Track...

White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu