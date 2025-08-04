On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge August 3, 2025

DJ Zuul
August 4, 2025
2 min read
Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy

Presented by listeners like YOU

 

Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on  Facebook and Discord.

08.03.25 DJ Zuul
Artist Track Title
X Marks the Pedwalk Light Your Mind
Shimri Retrograde Motion
Fermion Pincer Movement
DSTRTD SGNL Touch the Sky
Elektrostaub Too far from the pack
Ratio Strain Exorcism
Super Dragon Punch!! Warp (Chaotic Rave System Remix)
Curse Mackey Discoccult
Alice Glass CATCH AND RELEASE
Minuit Machine Hold Me (Carla Schmitt Remix)
ESA Caligula
PIG Dum Dum Bullet
Corbeau Hangs Ill Intents
Czarina Wonderland
08.03.25 DJ Paradigm Lost
Artist Track Title
Le Destroy Knives
Luci Ferrum Woman With a Knife
AIBOFORCEN Break The Black Ice
Teknovore Morbus Gravis feat Keeva Leo
YORISM\’c4KI Probably shouldn’t talk
Circuit Preacher BURN (feat. MOBIIUS)
Mari Kattman Anemia
Pixel Grip Dancing on Your Grave (Clean)
DEAD LIGHTS Take (Extended Version)
Sierra Gone
em\’97eff Leave Tomorrow
Night Club Pray
Matte Blvck, Phil Gonzo House of Serpents (Trust in Lust)
Die Sexual Tremble For Me
Nuxx Vomica Perpetual Night
Merry Chicklit Fireman (Radio Edit)
08.03.25 DJ Drew
Artist Name(s) Track Name
Aesthetic Perfection Blood Runs Cold
Josie Pace Storm and Stress
2Libras Panic Room
Aesthetic Perfection Never Enough (Solar Fake Remix)
Solar Fake,Aesthetic Perfection Under Control –
[:SITD:],Solar Fake Autoaggression – Solar Fake Remix
KMFDM HYËNA
Electrovot Night Soldier
Covenant Lightbringer – Radio Edit
E Nomine Mitternacht – 2022 Remastered
Rammstein Morgenstern
Kraftwerk Tour de France – 2009 Remaster
Depeche Mode Halo

 

 


DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

