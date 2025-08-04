On the Edge August 3, 2025

Presented by listeners like YOU
We get it. 10pm to 1am is rough on a school night. We gotchoo, boo. Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on Facebook and Discord.
|08.03.25
|DJ Zuul
|Artist
|Track Title
|X Marks the Pedwalk
|Light Your Mind
|Shimri
|Retrograde Motion
|Fermion
|Pincer Movement
|DSTRTD SGNL
|Touch the Sky
|Elektrostaub
|Too far from the pack
|Ratio Strain
|Exorcism
|Super Dragon Punch!!
|Warp (Chaotic Rave System Remix)
|Curse Mackey
|Discoccult
|Alice Glass
|CATCH AND RELEASE
|Minuit Machine
|Hold Me (Carla Schmitt Remix)
|ESA
|Caligula
|PIG
|Dum Dum Bullet
|Corbeau Hangs
|Ill Intents
|Czarina
|Wonderland
|08.03.25
|DJ Paradigm Lost
|Artist
|Track Title
|Le Destroy
|Knives
|Luci Ferrum
|Woman With a Knife
|AIBOFORCEN
|Break The Black Ice
|Teknovore
|Morbus Gravis feat Keeva Leo
|YORISM\’c4KI
|Probably shouldn’t talk
|Circuit Preacher
|BURN (feat. MOBIIUS)
|Mari Kattman
|Anemia
|Pixel Grip
|Dancing on Your Grave (Clean)
|DEAD LIGHTS
|Take (Extended Version)
|Sierra
|Gone
|em\’97eff
|Leave Tomorrow
|Night Club
|Pray
|Matte Blvck, Phil Gonzo
|House of Serpents (Trust in Lust)
|Die Sexual
|Tremble For Me
|Nuxx Vomica
|Perpetual Night
|Merry Chicklit
|Fireman (Radio Edit)
|08.03.25
|DJ Drew
|Artist Name(s)
|Track Name
|Aesthetic Perfection
|Blood Runs Cold
|Josie Pace
|Storm and Stress
|2Libras
|Panic Room
|Aesthetic Perfection
|Never Enough (Solar Fake Remix)
|Solar Fake,Aesthetic Perfection
|Under Control –
|[:SITD:],Solar Fake
|Autoaggression – Solar Fake Remix
|KMFDM
|HYËNA
|Electrovot
|Night Soldier
|Covenant
|Lightbringer – Radio Edit
|E Nomine
|Mitternacht – 2022 Remastered
|Rammstein
|Morgenstern
|Kraftwerk
|Tour de France – 2009 Remaster
|Depeche Mode
|Halo
Add comment