Color TheoryPlaylistsSpecialty Shows

Color Theory Episode 16: August 10th, 2025

Harmony Soleil
August 10, 2025
2 min read
Promotional banner for "Color Theory," a two-hour journey through melodic dance music with Madeon on July 13, 2025, from 8-10 PM Pacific Time, showing a vibrant, colorful graphic with the name "Afterglow with Madlon" and "Episode 16" details.

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below!

A DJ performs at a nightclub, surrounded by colorful lighting and an engaged crowd, enhancing the lively atmosphere.And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, May 11th at 8pm, as the show settles into its every other week schedule!

Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!

 

 

 

Hour 1

Don’t Let the Sun Go Down (Nora Van Elken Remix) – Ames
Prophets of Hope (Extended Mix) – Nora En Pure
Soon You’ll Be Gone – Tinlicker feat. Thomas Oliver
Losing You (Chilled Edit) – Yetep, Hoang & Linney
No One Else – Two Friends (feat. Corbyn Besson)
Shooting Arrows (Matt Fax Remix) – Lane 8 feat. Poliça
Letting Go – Above & Beyond, Malou
Tidal Wave – Mashbit, Lexi Scatena
Give Me Your Love – Zack Martino, Sam Noton feat. Jaime Deraz
Solana – Alex LeMirage
Heaven Is a State of Mind – MashBit, VisionV, Casey Cook
State of Mind (SOHMI Remix) – Kaskade, Lipless favorite pastel
Broken Hearts – Chris Lake & Aatig
Nobody Else But U – Snakehips, Louis The Child
A Feeling (Radio Edit) – Civaro
Beyond Love – INZO, Blookah
Hearts Don’t Forget (Extended Mix) – Jope & Sarah de Warren

Hour 2

Escape – Jason Ross, Trivecta & Last Heroes (feat. Lilly Ahlberg)
Paradise – Ilan Bluestone, ALPHA 9 & H.E.A.R.T.S.
Empty Oceans – Trivecat feat. Matluck
When You’re Not Around – Bad Computer & Roy Knox
Somewhere Dreams Come True – Somna and Adara [Black Hole Recordings]
In My Mind – Vanic & Casey Cook
Fantasy – HEYZ (out on Bassrush)
Snowblind (VIP) – Au5 & Tasha Baxter
Voices in My Head (Amelie Lens Remix) – Anyma, Argy & Son of Son
Astro – Whiteno1se vs TERRA
Remind Me – CASLOW x JOSS (feat. Donna Tella)* out on Circus Electric** favorite color
I’ll Be Your Home – Afinity and Lizzy Land
Next to You (VIP) – Excision & Amidy (Subsidia)
Break My Soul – Sublab & Teneki
Whiskey Nights – LOCKBOX (feat. Josh Sellers)
Hyperreal – Big Gigantic, Blanke, and Prob Cause

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

The German industrial duo Rotersand
On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge August 10, 2025 – Rotersand

Presented by listeners like YOU     We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on  Facebook and Discord. 08.11.25 DJ Zuul...

Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy
On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge August 3, 2025

Presented by listeners like YOU   We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on  Facebook and Discord. 08.03.25 DJ Zuul Artist Track...

White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu