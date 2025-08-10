Color Theory Episode 16: August 10th, 2025

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below!

And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, May 11th at 8pm, as the show settles into its every other week schedule!

Thanks for listening

Hour 1

Don’t Let the Sun Go Down (Nora Van Elken Remix) – Ames Prophets of Hope (Extended Mix) – Nora En Pure Soon You’ll Be Gone – Tinlicker feat. Thomas Oliver Losing You (Chilled Edit) – Yetep, Hoang & Linney No One Else – Two Friends (feat. Corbyn Besson) Shooting Arrows (Matt Fax Remix) – Lane 8 feat. Poliça Letting Go – Above & Beyond, Malou Tidal Wave – Mashbit, Lexi Scatena Give Me Your Love – Zack Martino, Sam Noton feat. Jaime Deraz Solana – Alex LeMirage Heaven Is a State of Mind – MashBit, VisionV, Casey Cook State of Mind (SOHMI Remix) – Kaskade, Lipless favorite pastel Broken Hearts – Chris Lake & Aatig Nobody Else But U – Snakehips, Louis The Child A Feeling (Radio Edit) – Civaro Beyond Love – INZO, Blookah Hearts Don’t Forget (Extended Mix) – Jope & Sarah de Warren

