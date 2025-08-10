Color Theory Episode 16: August 10th, 2025

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below!
And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, May 11th at 8pm, as the show settles into its every other week schedule!
Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!
Hour 1
|Don’t Let the Sun Go Down (Nora Van Elken Remix) – Ames
|Prophets of Hope (Extended Mix) – Nora En Pure
|Soon You’ll Be Gone – Tinlicker feat. Thomas Oliver
|Losing You (Chilled Edit) – Yetep, Hoang & Linney
|No One Else – Two Friends (feat. Corbyn Besson)
|Shooting Arrows (Matt Fax Remix) – Lane 8 feat. Poliça
|Letting Go – Above & Beyond, Malou
|Tidal Wave – Mashbit, Lexi Scatena
|Give Me Your Love – Zack Martino, Sam Noton feat. Jaime Deraz
|Solana – Alex LeMirage
|Heaven Is a State of Mind – MashBit, VisionV, Casey Cook
|State of Mind (SOHMI Remix) – Kaskade, Lipless
|favorite pastel
|Broken Hearts – Chris Lake & Aatig
|Nobody Else But U – Snakehips, Louis The Child
|A Feeling (Radio Edit) – Civaro
|Beyond Love – INZO, Blookah
|Hearts Don’t Forget (Extended Mix) – Jope & Sarah de Warren
Hour 2
|Escape – Jason Ross, Trivecta & Last Heroes (feat. Lilly Ahlberg)
|Paradise – Ilan Bluestone, ALPHA 9 & H.E.A.R.T.S.
|Empty Oceans – Trivecat feat. Matluck
|When You’re Not Around – Bad Computer & Roy Knox
|Somewhere Dreams Come True – Somna and Adara [Black Hole Recordings]
|In My Mind – Vanic & Casey Cook
|Fantasy – HEYZ (out on Bassrush)
|Snowblind (VIP) – Au5 & Tasha Baxter
|Voices in My Head (Amelie Lens Remix) – Anyma, Argy & Son of Son
|Astro – Whiteno1se vs TERRA
|Remind Me – CASLOW x JOSS (feat. Donna Tella)* out on Circus Electric**
|favorite color
|I’ll Be Your Home – Afinity and Lizzy Land
|Next to You (VIP) – Excision & Amidy (Subsidia)
|Break My Soul – Sublab & Teneki
|Whiskey Nights – LOCKBOX (feat. Josh Sellers)
|Hyperreal – Big Gigantic, Blanke, and Prob Cause
