On the Edge August 10, 2025 – Rotersand

|08.11.25
|DJ Zuul w/Rotersand
|Artist
|Track Title
|Rotersand
|All Tomorrows
|Rotersand
|Private Firmament
|Rotersand
|Electric Elephant
|Rotersand
|16 Devils ( Hell Deep Down)
|Tears For Fears
|Pale Shelter
|Magic Wands
|Across The Water
|ULTRA SUNN
|Wrong Floor
|ESA
|Golden House
|Depeche Mode
|Master And Servant
|08.11.25
|DJ Paradigm Lost
|Artist
|Track Title
|Le Destroy
|Knives
|Luci Ferrum
|Woman With a Knife
|AIBOFORCEN
|Break The Black Ice
|Teknovore
|Morbus Gravis feat Keeva Leo
|YORISM\’c4KI
|Probably shouldn’t talk
|Circuit Preacher
|BURN (feat. MOBIIUS)
|Mari Kattman
|Anemia
|Pixel Grip
|Dancing on Your Grave
|DEAD LIGHTS
|Take (Extended Version)
|Sierra
|Gone
|em\’97eff
|Leave Tomorrow
|Night Club
|Pray
|Matte Blvck, Phil Gonzo
|
House of Serpents
|Die Sexual
|Tremble For Me
|Nuxx Vomica
|Perpetual Night
|Merry Chicklit
|Fireman (Radio Edit)
|08.11.25
|DJ Rockett Qween
|Artist Name(s)
|Track Name
|David Lynch
|Imaginary Girl
|Diva Destruction
|Break Free
|Cannons
|Bad Tattoo
|My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult
|A Martini Built for 2
|Iggy Pop
|Lust For Life
|Juno Francis
|So High
|Thought Gang,David Lynch,Angelo Badalamenti
|A Meaningless Conversation
|Julia Bondar
|Fleurs Du Mal
|Genitorturers
|Stitch In Time
|Tim Curry
|Biting My Nails
|The Connecting Dots
|The Liquor On Your Lips
|Night Club
|Crime Scene
|Occams Laser
|Abandoned Vows
|Pet Shop Boys
|It’s a Sin – 2018 Remaster
