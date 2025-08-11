On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge August 10, 2025 – Rotersand

August 11, 2025
The German industrial duo Rotersand

08.11.25 DJ Zuul w/Rotersand
Artist Track Title
Rotersand All Tomorrows
Rotersand Private Firmament
Rotersand Electric Elephant
Rotersand 16 Devils ( Hell Deep Down)
Tears For Fears Pale Shelter
Magic Wands Across The Water
ULTRA SUNN Wrong Floor
ESA Golden House
Depeche Mode Master And Servant
08.11.25 DJ Paradigm Lost
Artist Track Title
Le Destroy Knives
Luci Ferrum Woman With a Knife
AIBOFORCEN Break The Black Ice
Teknovore Morbus Gravis feat Keeva Leo
YORISM\’c4KI Probably shouldn’t talk
Circuit Preacher BURN (feat. MOBIIUS)
Mari Kattman Anemia
Pixel Grip Dancing on Your Grave
DEAD LIGHTS Take (Extended Version)
Sierra Gone
em\’97eff Leave Tomorrow
Night Club Pray
Matte Blvck, Phil Gonzo
House of Serpents
Die Sexual Tremble For Me
Nuxx Vomica Perpetual Night
Merry Chicklit Fireman (Radio Edit)
08.11.25 DJ Rockett Qween
Artist Name(s) Track Name
David Lynch Imaginary Girl
Diva Destruction Break Free
Cannons Bad Tattoo
My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult A Martini Built for 2
Iggy Pop Lust For Life
Juno Francis So High
Thought Gang,David Lynch,Angelo Badalamenti A Meaningless Conversation
Julia Bondar Fleurs Du Mal
Genitorturers Stitch In Time
Tim Curry Biting My Nails
The Connecting Dots The Liquor On Your Lips
Night Club Crime Scene
Occams Laser Abandoned Vows
Pet Shop Boys It’s a Sin – 2018 Remaster


