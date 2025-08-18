On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge August 17, 2025

DJ Zuul
August 18, 2025
2 min read
Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy

Presented by listeners like YOU

DJ Zuul 8.17.25
Artist Track Title
Severed Heads Pilot in Hell
Icon Of Coil The Soul is in the B-Side
Underworld Pearl’s Girl
C-Tec Foetal
Mari Kattman Ascending
Massive Attack Safe From Harm (Just A Groove)
Omiki Balkan
The Discussion She Said
Stoneburner C4 Amore
Rajna Kahar
Neuroklast Ignite
Dirty Paws The Only Thing They Fear Is Me
LUNÆ Sutura
Lucifer’s Aid The Party
DJ Paradigm Lost 8.17.25
Artist Track Title
Skull Cultist Rivethammer
Riotlegion Feel It
Neuroklast, Celina Invincible – Neuroklast Remix
Damien Hearse CHARLES BRONSON
The Seven Whores Of The Apocalypse Skinned Alive
HOLY BRAILLE GUILLOTINE
Arian 1 Resonare
Death Valley Fight Club Whiteout
Cardinal Noire Just One Fix
Neikka RPM Battle Scars (Fight With Me)
Freaky Mind Where Is My Mind?
Headless Horseman Cavern
NEUROKLAST HELLFIRE (feat. Mechanical Vein)
DJ Drew 8.17.25
Artist Name(s) Track Name
Einstürzende Neubauten Die Interimsliebenden
Skinny Puppy Shore Lined Poison
Front Line Assembly Mindphaser
Nine Inch Nails Burn
Marilyn Manson Personal Jesus
Hate Dept. Won’t Stay Lit
Wolfsheim The Sparrows And The Nightingales
De/Vision Your hands on my skin
Depeche Mode World In My Eyes
Depeche Mode Fly On the Windscreen
Miranda Sex Garden Gush Forth My Tears

 

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

