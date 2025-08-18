On the Edge August 17, 2025

Presented by listeners like YOU
|DJ Zuul
|8.17.25
|Artist
|Track Title
|Severed Heads
|Pilot in Hell
|Icon Of Coil
|The Soul is in the B-Side
|Underworld
|Pearl’s Girl
|C-Tec
|Foetal
|Mari Kattman
|Ascending
|Massive Attack
|Safe From Harm (Just A Groove)
|Omiki
|Balkan
|The Discussion
|She Said
|Stoneburner
|C4 Amore
|Rajna
|Kahar
|Neuroklast
|Ignite
|Dirty Paws
|The Only Thing They Fear Is Me
|LUNÆ
|Sutura
|Lucifer’s Aid
|The Party
|DJ Paradigm Lost
|8.17.25
|Artist
|Track Title
|Skull Cultist
|Rivethammer
|Riotlegion
|Feel It
|Neuroklast, Celina
|Invincible – Neuroklast Remix
|Damien Hearse
|CHARLES BRONSON
|The Seven Whores Of The Apocalypse
|Skinned Alive
|HOLY BRAILLE
|GUILLOTINE
|Arian 1
|Resonare
|Death Valley Fight Club
|Whiteout
|Cardinal Noire
|Just One Fix
|Neikka RPM
|Battle Scars (Fight With Me)
|Freaky Mind
|Where Is My Mind?
|Headless Horseman
|Cavern
|NEUROKLAST
|HELLFIRE (feat. Mechanical Vein)
|DJ Drew
|8.17.25
|Artist Name(s)
|Track Name
|Einstürzende Neubauten
|Die Interimsliebenden
|Skinny Puppy
|Shore Lined Poison
|Front Line Assembly
|Mindphaser
|Nine Inch Nails
|Burn
|Marilyn Manson
|Personal Jesus
|Hate Dept.
|Won’t Stay Lit
|Wolfsheim
|The Sparrows And The Nightingales
|De/Vision
|Your hands on my skin
|Depeche Mode
|World In My Eyes
|Depeche Mode
|Fly On the Windscreen
|Miranda Sex Garden
|Gush Forth My Tears
