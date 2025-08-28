On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge August 24, 2025

DJ Zuul
August 28, 2025
Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy

DJ Zuul 8.24.25
Artist Track Title
Mari Kattman The Worst
witchgaze Goddess
Ritualz NOTHING
Cellmod Stress Test
Delerium Euphoria (Firefly)
Neith Cursed
Ghost Twin Blue Sunshine
Psyclon Nine SHOOT TO KILL
dread risks hellhymn
SIVERNOT Улов
My Love Kills Absolution
Noemi Aurora Blood As Lipstick
Dirty Paws BLACK SPIRIT
Curve The Colour Hurts
TVAM Psychic Data
DJ Paradigm Lost 8.24.25
Artist Track Title
Skull Cultist Rivethammer
Strainfader
Torture (Dissected by Asphodel Ivory) (long intro)
royb0t Grit Index
Elektrosekt Your Sex
Red Deviil Vida Bandida
Nightcrawler Blood Rage, Pt 2 (Club Version)
Ottoman Grüw & Inside Blur
Ottoman Grüw & Inside Blur – Endless Desert (NGHTLY Remix)
Nuxx Vomica FTEV (Confines Remix)
Bill Leeb
Neuromotive (Stacks Mix by Rhys Fulber)
Punshukunshu Gomorrah
Years of Denial BB Kills
Matte Blvck, Alvabeat Pupula Duplex (Your Demise)
S Y Z Y G Y X Sylph
DJ Drew 8.24.25
Artist Name(s) Track Name
Nuda,DK-Zero Tension
Die Sexual Miss Behavior
Matte Blvck Pupula Duplex
Rotersand Private Firmament (I Fell For You)
Aesthetic Perfection Sacrifice
Nine Inch Nails As Alive As You Need Me To Be
Die Sexual Tremble For Me – Harlander Hack
Matte Blvck,Clan of Xymox,Phil Gonzo BTTR – Phil Gonzo Remix
Clan of Xymox Blue Monday
Nuda,Bess
Join in the Chant (Bess X Nuda – Alt Belle Collab)
Nitzer Ebb Come Alive [Alan Wilder Mix]
Depeche Mode World In My Eyes

 

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

