On the Edge August 31, 2025

Presented by listeners like YOU
We get it. 10pm to 1am is rough on a school night. We gotchoo, boo. Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on Facebook and Discord.
|DJ Zuul
|8.31.25
|Artist
|Track Title
|Astralasia
|Madam
|Front Line Assembly
|Outcast
|Skinny Puppy
|Harsh Stone White
|Brittany Bindrim
|Ever So Slowly
|Johnny Tupolev
|Bomb Your Head
|Ritualz
|RITUALZ (FOREVER)
|Antigen Shift
|Because I Want
|Fermion
|Fallen Structures
|Spider Lilies
|The Error Is You
|Jesus On Extasy
|Somewhat Happy
|New Arcades
|Evolve
|Sundial Aeon
|While The Light Came
|Ah Cama Sotz
|Lords of Evil
|The Creatures
|Say
|DJ Paradigm Lost
|8.31.25
|Artist
|Track Title
|NEUROKLAST
|Ruina
|Circuit Preacher
|Con Man
|Years of Denial
|We Are the Party
|The Hanged Man x Abby Knives
|Burning your Words
|Paradox Obscur
|Hot Test
|CARBON DECAY
|A DANGEROUS WOMAN
|SINthetik Messiah
|Sex Ring Conspiracies
|Human Vault
|
On My Knees [ZEVEN ODD GODS] Final
|Comfort Cure
|I’m the Drug (Nuxx Vomica Remix)
|Bestial Mouths
|Slitskin (Orphx remix)
|CORPPO
|Animal
|S Y Z Y G Y X
|Love Me Harder
|Luci Ferrum
|GOD FORGIVES
|Skull Cultist
|
Insulin Shocked (Re-Injection Version)
|DJ Rockett Qween
|8.31.25
|Artist Name(s)
|Track Name
|Krystal System
|Underground
|Daemonia Nymphe
|Daemonos
|Acid Bats
|Esclavos
|The Sign Of Human
|關上所有的燈
|Eivør
|Silvitni
|Ploho
|Закладка
|La Main
|Entre Le Jour Et La Nuit
|Velvet Condom
|Kalter Lippenstift
|Molchat Doma
|Судно (Борис Рижий)
|Rammstein
|Engel
|Brigitte Bardot,Serge Gainsbourg
|Je t’aime moi non plus
|Soapkills
|Enta Fen
|黒色エレジー
|Goddess
|Lebanon Hanover
|Du Scrollst
|Yasmine Hamdan
|Aleb
Add comment