On the Edge August 31, 2025

DJ Zuul
September 1, 2025
Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy

Presented by listeners like YOU

We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on  Facebook and Discord.

 

DJ Zuul 8.31.25
Artist Track Title
Astralasia Madam
Front Line Assembly Outcast
Skinny Puppy Harsh Stone White
Brittany Bindrim Ever So Slowly
Johnny Tupolev Bomb Your Head
Ritualz RITUALZ (FOREVER)
Antigen Shift Because I Want
Fermion Fallen Structures
Spider Lilies The Error Is You
Jesus On Extasy Somewhat Happy
New Arcades Evolve
Sundial Aeon While The Light Came
Ah Cama Sotz Lords of Evil
The Creatures Say
DJ Paradigm Lost 8.31.25
Artist Track Title
NEUROKLAST Ruina
Circuit Preacher Con Man
Years of Denial We Are the Party
The Hanged Man x Abby Knives Burning your Words
Paradox Obscur Hot Test
CARBON DECAY A DANGEROUS WOMAN
SINthetik Messiah Sex Ring Conspiracies
Human Vault
On My Knees [ZEVEN ODD GODS] Final
Comfort Cure I’m the Drug (Nuxx Vomica Remix)
Bestial Mouths Slitskin (Orphx remix)
CORPPO Animal
S Y Z Y G Y X Love Me Harder
Luci Ferrum GOD FORGIVES
Skull Cultist
Insulin Shocked (Re-Injection Version)
DJ Rockett Qween 8.31.25
Artist Name(s) Track Name
Krystal System Underground
Daemonia Nymphe Daemonos
Acid Bats Esclavos
The Sign Of Human 關上所有的燈
Eivør Silvitni
Ploho Закладка
La Main Entre Le Jour Et La Nuit
Velvet Condom Kalter Lippenstift
Molchat Doma Судно (Борис Рижий)
Rammstein Engel
Brigitte Bardot,Serge Gainsbourg Je t’aime moi non plus
Soapkills Enta Fen
黒色エレジー Goddess
Lebanon Hanover Du Scrollst
Yasmine Hamdan Aleb

 

 

