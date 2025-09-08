InterviewsOn The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge September 27, 2025: Bill Leeb

DJ Zuul
September 8, 2025
2 min read
Industrial music artist Bill Leeb standing in a cityscape

Presented by listeners like YOU

We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on  Facebook and Discord.

 

DJ Zuul Bill Leeb 9.07.25
Artist Track Title
Front Line Assembly Mortal
Bill Leeb Neuromotive
Black Asteroid Methane Rain (Original)
Front Line Assembly Iceolate
Front Line Assembly Dark Dreams (Remastered 2022)
Sect Telepresence
DSTRTD SGNL Believe
DJ Paradigm Lost 9.07.25
Artist Track Title
Chrome Skin Heat Me
Damascus Knives You Want Control (clean)
BAROQUE Flash Crash
ESA
Join Our Hands (Slow Hard Pray Mix)
Flesh Field Contagion
OMNIMAR Circulate
BARA HARI Violence Rising (ESA Remix)
FEE LION Baby (Visceral Anatomy Remix)
Noromakina Dismal
Lucifer’s Aid Coming Back
Order of the Static Temple Shadow and Agony
Destroy Me Again Dopamin
spankthenun Corruption is Purity
Matte Blvck, Alvabeat Pupula Duplex (Your Demise)
DJ Drew 9.07.25
09.07.25
Artist Name(s) Track Name
Nitzer Ebb Getting Closer
Front 242 Headhunter V1.0
29 Died Pull Me Under
Hate Dept. Release It
White Zombie More Human Than Human
Revolting Cocks Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?
Lords Of Acid Rough Sex
KMFDM Money
Under The Noise
Sun (Floe Shut Mix By Swamp Terrorists)
Peter Murphy Cascade
Depeche Mode In Your Room
Switchblade Symphony Clown

 

Click Here to sign up for playlists

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Promotional banner featuring a close-up of an individual with bold lipstick and a patterned outfit, for a JOPLYN event presented by W, scheduled for September 12. The background is vibrant orange with a minimalist logo design.
Interviews

Interview: JOPLYN

Listen as Harmony Soleil (Program & Music Director and On air host at c895) and Berlin-based electronic live act JOPLYN chat via Zoom prior to her performance at W Presents on September 12th, 2025. The full unaired conversation includes insight...

Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy
On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge August 31, 2025

Presented by listeners like YOU We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on  Facebook and Discord.   DJ Zuul 8.31.25 Artist Track...

Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy
On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge August 24, 2025

Presented by listeners like YOU We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on  Facebook and Discord. DJ Zuul 8.24.25 Artist Track Title...

White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu