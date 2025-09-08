On the Edge September 27, 2025: Bill Leeb

Presented by listeners like YOU
|DJ Zuul
|Bill Leeb 9.07.25
|Artist
|Track Title
|Front Line Assembly
|Mortal
|Bill Leeb
|Neuromotive
|Black Asteroid
|Methane Rain (Original)
|Front Line Assembly
|Iceolate
|Front Line Assembly
|Dark Dreams (Remastered 2022)
|Sect
|Telepresence
|DSTRTD SGNL
|Believe
|DJ Paradigm Lost
|9.07.25
|Artist
|Track Title
|Chrome Skin
|Heat Me
|Damascus Knives
|You Want Control (clean)
|BAROQUE
|Flash Crash
|ESA
|
Join Our Hands (Slow Hard Pray Mix)
|Flesh Field
|Contagion
|OMNIMAR
|Circulate
|BARA HARI
|Violence Rising (ESA Remix)
|FEE LION
|Baby (Visceral Anatomy Remix)
|Noromakina
|Dismal
|Lucifer’s Aid
|Coming Back
|Order of the Static Temple
|Shadow and Agony
|Destroy Me Again
|Dopamin
|spankthenun
|Corruption is Purity
|Matte Blvck, Alvabeat
|Pupula Duplex (Your Demise)
|DJ Drew
|9.07.25
|09.07.25
|Artist Name(s)
|Track Name
|Nitzer Ebb
|Getting Closer
|Front 242
|Headhunter V1.0
|29 Died
|Pull Me Under
|Hate Dept.
|Release It
|White Zombie
|More Human Than Human
|Revolting Cocks
|Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?
|Lords Of Acid
|Rough Sex
|KMFDM
|Money
|Under The Noise
|
Sun (Floe Shut Mix By Swamp Terrorists)
|Peter Murphy
|Cascade
|Depeche Mode
|In Your Room
|Switchblade Symphony
|Clown
Add comment