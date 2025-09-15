InterviewsOn The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge September 14, 2025: Paradox Obscur

DJ Zuul
September 15, 2025
2 min read
The Greek Darkwave band Paradox Obscur

DJ Zuul 9.14.25 – Paradox Obscur
Artist Track Title
Paradox Obscur Evo-Devo
Paradox Obscur Switch To Love
Paradox Obscur Rodeo
Selofan Lucille
Siva Six The Twin Moons
Paradox Obscur Impulse
White Ring Leprosy
Rhys Fulber Baaderzeit
Pygmy Children I Have No Name (Single Mix)
A Perfect Error Magic
Fermion Glass Spires
Ruined Conflict Journey
Vas Astrae
DJ Paradigm Lost 9.14.25
Artist Track Title
Carnal Machinery Against the odds
Years of Denial Dancing with Demons
SINthetik Messiah
Losing Hope For Man And God (Remastered)
Ottoman Grüw & Lvcerate
Simulacrum or Beyond the Veil of Deceit
POTOCHKINE Endorphines
Chainreactor Vibrant Consciousness
Boy Deluxe FLESH//NAILS
Ethan Fawkes You Believe In
Mach FoX & Zeven Odd Gods Dirty Noise
CENTRIFUGAL FORCE MACHINE SILENT SORROW
Ratio Strain Romance Me (Clean)
SMFORMA Whispers
IDORU My Drug (Extended Version)
Blue Ant
Make Me Human (ESA – Reset Complete Remix)
DJ Rockett Qween 9.14.25
09.14.25
Artist Name(s) Track Name
David Lynch Crazy Clown Time
Nina Hagen Cosmic Shiva
Laibach Jesus Christ Superstar
Leæther Strip Lady Shave
Danielle Dax Cat House
Klaus Nomi;ascendant vierge After The Fall – by ascendant vierge
The Cramps Human Fly
Night Club Freak Like Me
Bauhaus Bela Lugosi’s Dead (Official Version)
Aesthetic Perfection Under Your Skin
Coil The Anal Staircase
Lady Gaga Bloody Mary
My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult Dirty Little Secrets
Chrystabell;David Lynch Swing With Me

 

 

 

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

