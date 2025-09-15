On the Edge September 14, 2025: Paradox Obscur

Presented by listeners like YOU
|DJ Zuul
|9.14.25 – Paradox Obscur
|Paradox Obscur
|Evo-Devo
|Paradox Obscur
|Switch To Love
|Paradox Obscur
|Rodeo
|Selofan
|Lucille
|Siva Six
|The Twin Moons
|Paradox Obscur
|Impulse
|White Ring
|Leprosy
|Rhys Fulber
|Baaderzeit
|Pygmy Children
|I Have No Name (Single Mix)
|A Perfect Error
|Magic
|Fermion
|Glass Spires
|Ruined Conflict
|Journey
|Vas
|Astrae
|DJ Paradigm Lost
|9.14.25
|Carnal Machinery
|Against the odds
|Years of Denial
|Dancing with Demons
|SINthetik Messiah
|
Losing Hope For Man And God (Remastered)
|Ottoman Grüw & Lvcerate
|
Simulacrum or Beyond the Veil of Deceit
|POTOCHKINE
|Endorphines
|Chainreactor
|Vibrant Consciousness
|Boy Deluxe
|FLESH//NAILS
|Ethan Fawkes
|You Believe In
|Mach FoX & Zeven Odd Gods
|Dirty Noise
|CENTRIFUGAL FORCE MACHINE
|SILENT SORROW
|Ratio Strain
|Romance Me (Clean)
|SMFORMA
|Whispers
|IDORU
|My Drug (Extended Version)
|Blue Ant
|
Make Me Human (ESA – Reset Complete Remix)
|DJ Rockett Qween
|9.14.25
|09.14.25
|David Lynch
|Crazy Clown Time
|Nina Hagen
|Cosmic Shiva
|Laibach
|Jesus Christ Superstar
|Leæther Strip
|Lady Shave
|Danielle Dax
|Cat House
|Klaus Nomi;ascendant vierge
|After The Fall – by ascendant vierge
|The Cramps
|Human Fly
|Night Club
|Freak Like Me
|Bauhaus
|Bela Lugosi’s Dead (Official Version)
|Aesthetic Perfection
|Under Your Skin
|Coil
|The Anal Staircase
|Lady Gaga
|Bloody Mary
|My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult
|Dirty Little Secrets
|Chrystabell;David Lynch
|Swing With Me
