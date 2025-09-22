On the Edge September 21, 2025

Presented by listeners like YOU
|DJ Zuul
|9.21.25
|Artist
|Track Title
|Zheani
|NAKED
|The Death of Lilies
|Savior
|Peak Flow
|Don’t Die In Your Sleep
|Bill Leeb
|Fireshow
|Orange Sector
|Orange Sector – Farben
|Golden Apes
|Ash Trees
|Mari Kattman
|Swallow
|Hocico
|A Symphony Of Rage
|Magic Wands
|Hide
|The Algorithm
|Graceful Degradation
|Super Dragon Punch!!
|Gloom (Ruined Conflict Remix)
|Rhys Fulber
|Only Love Will Save Us
|Varien
|again20
|NNHMN
|Maybe Late
|X Marks the Pedwalk
|Light Your Mind
|DJ Paradigm Lost
|9.21.25
|Artist
|Track Title
|CASTROE, Marie Eidolon
|We are One
|spankthenun
|BLAK (Event Horizon Radio Safe Edit)
|3TEETH
|Final Product (The Vaya Project Remix)
|ESA
|Ratchet
|MOЯIS BLAK
|The Blackcoat’s Daughter
|healng
|Pitfall
|SHIV-R
|Arise New Flesh
|ELM
|N W O (Conformity Mix)
|TO AVOID
|Trust (Funker Vogt remix)
|Test Dept
|Full Spectrum Dominance (JD Twitch Remix) – Radio Edit
|Spammerheads
|Shocking days
|Die Sexual
|Desire
|DJ Drew
|9.21.25
|Artist Name(s)
|Track Name
|Visage
|Fade To Grey
|Night Club
|Miss Negativity
|Aesthetic Perfection
|LAX
|Hate Dept.
|Release It
|Wolfsheim
|The Sparrows And The Nightingales
|KMFDM
|Inane
|Depeche Mode
|It’s No Good
|VNV Nation
|Nova
|Assemblage 23
|The Noise Inside My Head
|Rotersand
|Not About You
|Solar Fake;Iris
|This Pretty Life – Iris Remix
|Front 242
|Welcome To Paradise
|Rob Zombie
|Living Dead Girl
|Nine Inch Nails
|Dead Souls
