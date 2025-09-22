On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge September 21, 2025

DJ Zuul
September 22, 2025
2 min read
Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy

DJ Zuul 9.21.25
Artist Track Title
Zheani NAKED
The Death of Lilies Savior
Peak Flow Don’t Die In Your Sleep
Bill Leeb Fireshow
Orange Sector Orange Sector – Farben
Golden Apes Ash Trees
Mari Kattman Swallow
Hocico A Symphony Of Rage
Magic Wands Hide
The Algorithm Graceful Degradation
Super Dragon Punch!! Gloom (Ruined Conflict Remix)
Rhys Fulber Only Love Will Save Us
Varien again20
NNHMN Maybe Late
X Marks the Pedwalk Light Your Mind
DJ Paradigm Lost 9.21.25
Artist Track Title
CASTROE, Marie Eidolon We are One
spankthenun BLAK (Event Horizon Radio Safe Edit)
3TEETH Final Product (The Vaya Project Remix)
ESA Ratchet
MOЯIS BLAK The Blackcoat’s Daughter
healng Pitfall
SHIV-R Arise New Flesh
ELM N W O (Conformity Mix)
TO AVOID Trust (Funker Vogt remix)
Test Dept Full Spectrum Dominance (JD Twitch Remix) – Radio Edit
Spammerheads Shocking days
Die Sexual Desire
DJ Drew 9.21.25
Artist Name(s) Track Name
Visage Fade To Grey
Night Club Miss Negativity
Aesthetic Perfection LAX
Hate Dept. Release It
Wolfsheim The Sparrows And The Nightingales
KMFDM Inane
Depeche Mode It’s No Good
VNV Nation Nova
Assemblage 23 The Noise Inside My Head
Rotersand Not About You
Solar Fake;Iris This Pretty Life – Iris Remix
Front 242 Welcome To Paradise
Rob Zombie Living Dead Girl
Nine Inch Nails Dead Souls

 

 

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

