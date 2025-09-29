On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge September 28, 2025

DJ Zuul
September 29, 2025
3 min read
Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy

DJ Zuul – 9.28.25

Table with 6 columns and 12 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Omen Code Brutal + Pure Brutal + Pure Dependent 2025 06:31
Allicorn I Will Leave You Here I Will Leave You Here Untitled Burial 2025 04:33
Woob Arcadia Falls Arcadia Falls NewRetroWave 2025 07:57
Sensuous Enemy Cellular Dreams (Stoneburner Whites of the Eyes Mix) Cellular Dreams (Stoneburner Whites of the Eyes Mix) Distortion 2025 05:26
Spider Lilies Fight Song (Tragic Impulse Remix) Electronic Saviors: Industrial Music To Cure Cancer Volume V: Remembrance Distortion 2025 04:20
SDH Lovers Wonder Artoffact Records 2024 Sampler Artoffact Records 2024 04:05
Rhys Fulber New Despotism Memory Impulse Autonomy Artoffact Records 2025 05:06
Curse Mackey Doomed For Monday Imaginary Enemies Negative Gain 2025 04:04
A Perfect Error Time Machines Time Machines Re:Mission 2025 03:48
Lords Of Acid The Crablouse (Joey’s Sample to the Lab Mix) Back to the 90s (Rave & Techno Classics) Caroline 1994 08:34
Warm Gadget Debutante (Divider Remix) Debutante Re:Mission 2025 06:31
Severed Heads The Tingler (They Shine Within) Cuisine (With Piscatorial) Nettwerk 1991 03:13

 

DJ Paradigm Lost 9.28.25

Table with 6 columns and 14 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Reaper We are Reaper 5:39 Infacted Recordings 2016 5:39
MATTE BLVCK Bare 3:53 Self-released 2020 3:53
NEUROKLAST GODSLAYER 3:37 darkTunes Music Group 2025 3:37
Pete Crane Tear You Apart 4:42 Blind Mice Productions 2020 4:42
40 Octaves Below Stranger (40 Octaves Below Remix) 4:10 Self-Released 2025 4:10
Circuit Preacher Eye to Eye (feat. ANTIBODY) 3:23 DarkTunes Music Group 2024 3:23
Assemblage 23 Tolerate 4:23 Metropolis 2025 4:23
Years of Denial BB Kills 5:22 VEYL 2023 5:22
Ezekiel Gauthier Sexy Little Liar 3:21 Ghost to Host Records 2025 3:21
Melt Motif Full Moon – Die Arkitekt Remix 4:44 Lärmbild 2023 4:44
Snowbeasts Mind Control 4:36 Re:Mission Entertainment 2025 4:36
Noromakina Requiem 3:40 Cold Transmission Music 2025 3:40
royb0t Acid Witch (Computer Age Mix) 5:50 Thinkbreak Records 2024 5:50
S Y Z Y G Y X Love Me Harder 4:38 Cold Transmission Music 2025 4:38

 

DJ Drew 9.28.25

Table with 6 columns and 13 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Mari Kattman Take Myself Back Year Of The Katt Metropolis Records 2025 04:20
Assemblage 23 Tolerate Tolerate Metropolis Records 2025 04:23
Cold Cave Glory Glory Heartworm Press 2017 05:20
Vandal Moon Her Happiness Is Gone Her Happiness Is Gone Gothdammit Records 2025 03:57
Boy Harsher Give Me a Reason The Runner (Soundtrack) City Slang 2022 04:26
Black Light Smoke;Cabaret Nocturne Take Me Out [Remix] Perfecto Nein Records 2017 05:27
Glass Spells Thrills Shattered Negative Gain Productions 2021 03:50
Light Asylum Dark Allies In Tension Emerald Tide Music 2011 06:02
Kavinsky Nightcall Nightcall Universal Music 2010 04:18
Crystal Castles Kerosene (III) Polydor Records 2012 03:12
Joy Division Disorder Unknown Pleasures London Records 1979 03:29
Twin Tribes Monolith Monolith Twin Tribes 2023 04:25
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Red Right Hand [Mojo Filter Mix] Red Right Hand Mute 1994 06:21

 

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

