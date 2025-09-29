On the Edge September 28, 2025

Presented by listeners like YOU
DJ Zuul – 9.28.25
|Omen Code
|Brutal + Pure
|Dependent
|2025
|06:31
|Allicorn
|I Will Leave You Here
|Untitled Burial
|2025
|04:33
|Woob
|Arcadia Falls
|NewRetroWave
|2025
|07:57
|Sensuous Enemy
|Cellular Dreams (Stoneburner Whites of the Eyes Mix)
|Distortion
|2025
|05:26
|Spider Lilies
|Fight Song (Tragic Impulse Remix)
|Electronic Saviors: Industrial Music To Cure Cancer Volume V: Remembrance
|Distortion
|2025
|04:20
|SDH
|Lovers Wonder
|Artoffact Records 2024 Sampler
|Artoffact Records
|2024
|04:05
|Rhys Fulber
|New Despotism
|Memory Impulse Autonomy
|Artoffact Records
|2025
|05:06
|Curse Mackey
|Doomed For Monday
|Imaginary Enemies
|Negative Gain
|2025
|04:04
|A Perfect Error
|Time Machines
|Re:Mission
|2025
|03:48
|Lords Of Acid
|The Crablouse (Joey’s Sample to the Lab Mix)
|Back to the 90s (Rave & Techno Classics)
|Caroline
|1994
|08:34
|Warm Gadget
|Debutante (Divider Remix)
|Debutante
|Re:Mission
|2025
|06:31
|Severed Heads
|The Tingler (They Shine Within)
|Cuisine (With Piscatorial)
|Nettwerk
|1991
|03:13
DJ Paradigm Lost 9.28.25
|Reaper
|We are Reaper
|5:39
|Infacted Recordings
|2016
|5:39
|MATTE BLVCK
|Bare
|3:53
|Self-released
|2020
|3:53
|NEUROKLAST
|GODSLAYER
|3:37
|darkTunes Music Group
|2025
|3:37
|Pete Crane
|Tear You Apart
|4:42
|Blind Mice Productions
|2020
|4:42
|40 Octaves Below
|Stranger (40 Octaves Below Remix)
|4:10
|Self-Released
|2025
|4:10
|Circuit Preacher
|Eye to Eye (feat. ANTIBODY)
|3:23
|DarkTunes Music Group
|2024
|3:23
|Assemblage 23
|Tolerate
|4:23
|Metropolis
|2025
|4:23
|Years of Denial
|BB Kills
|5:22
|VEYL
|2023
|5:22
|Ezekiel Gauthier
|Sexy Little Liar
|3:21
|Ghost to Host Records
|2025
|3:21
|Melt Motif
|Full Moon – Die Arkitekt Remix
|4:44
|Lärmbild
|2023
|4:44
|Snowbeasts
|Mind Control
|4:36
|Re:Mission Entertainment
|2025
|4:36
|Noromakina
|Requiem
|3:40
|Cold Transmission Music
|2025
|3:40
|royb0t
|Acid Witch (Computer Age Mix)
|5:50
|Thinkbreak Records
|2024
|5:50
|S Y Z Y G Y X
|Love Me Harder
|4:38
|Cold Transmission Music
|2025
|4:38
DJ Drew 9.28.25
|Mari Kattman
|Take Myself Back
|Year Of The Katt
|Metropolis Records
|2025
|04:20
|Assemblage 23
|Tolerate
|Tolerate
|Metropolis Records
|2025
|04:23
|Cold Cave
|Glory
|Glory
|Heartworm Press
|2017
|05:20
|Vandal Moon
|Her Happiness Is Gone
|Her Happiness Is Gone
|Gothdammit Records
|2025
|03:57
|Boy Harsher
|Give Me a Reason
|The Runner (Soundtrack)
|City Slang
|2022
|04:26
|Black Light Smoke;Cabaret Nocturne
|Take Me Out [Remix]
|Perfecto
|Nein Records
|2017
|05:27
|Glass Spells
|Thrills
|Shattered
|Negative Gain Productions
|2021
|03:50
|Light Asylum
|Dark Allies
|In Tension
|Emerald Tide Music
|2011
|06:02
|Kavinsky
|Nightcall
|Nightcall
|Universal Music
|2010
|04:18
|Crystal Castles
|Kerosene
|(III)
|Polydor Records
|2012
|03:12
|Joy Division
|Disorder
|Unknown Pleasures
|London Records
|1979
|03:29
|Twin Tribes
|Monolith
|Monolith
|Twin Tribes
|2023
|04:25
|Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
|Red Right Hand [Mojo Filter Mix]
|Red Right Hand
|Mute
|1994
|06:21
