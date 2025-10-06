On the Edge October 6 2025

Presented by listeners like YOU
DJ Drew – 10.05.25
|Artist Name(s)
|Covenant
|Bullet
|Northern Light
|KA2
|2002
|Matte Blvck;The New Division
|Midnight & Angel (Into the Night Mix)
|Matte Blvck Records
|2024
|Die Sexual
|Tremble For Me – Harlander Hack
|Electric: Remixes
|Pylon Records
|2025
|Aesthetic Perfection
|Spilling Blood
|Blood Spills Not Far From The Wound
|Metropolis Records
|2015
|ULTRA SUNN
|Night Is Mine
|Keep Your Eyes Peeled
|Artoffact Records
|2024
|Rotersand
|Don’t Know
|1023
|Metropolis Records
|2007
|ESA (Electronic Substance Abuse)
|Come and Find Me
|Designer Carnage
|Negative Gain Productions
|2022
|Conjure One
|Sleep
|Nettwerk Music Group
|2002
|Skull Cultist
|Hopegrinder
|Vorpal Goat Studio
|2023
|Bauhaus
|Bela Lugosi’s Dead – Tomb Raider Mix
|Singles
|Beggars Banquet
|2013
|S. Product
|Let’s Play (Eat Me Raw)
|Suicide Beat
|Terrible Records
|2020
DJ Paradigm Lost 10.05.25
|CASTROE
|HOSTILE
|Self-Released
|2025
|3:56
|Hugo Dirac
|Lament
|Veil
|Sharped Records
|2025
|6:45
|Snowbeasts
|Midnight Ride
|Dire Days
|Re:Mission Entertainment
|2025
|5:56
|Mari Kattman
|Typical Girl
|Year Of The Katt
|Metropolis
|2025
|3:43
|Selfless Service
|Broken Propaganda (Mova Remix)
|Broken Propaganda
|X-IMG
|2025
|6:04
|S Y Z Y G Y X
|Crocodile
|SINNER
|2025
|3:53
|CUT.RATE.BOX
|Fireshine
|Luxury Anxiety EP
|2025
|3:53
|Duophonic Noise Construction
|Trauma
|Distorted Reality
|2025
|4:00
|Spammerheads
|Shocking days
|Spammerheads – The Mire Chronicles
|2025
|5:05
|Pneumagnosis
|These Days Will End (Slighter Remix)
|Lukotyk Records
|2025
|5:28
|CENTRIFUGAL FORCE MACHINE
|INCINERATE
|Self-Released
|2025
|3:35
|Velvet May
|The Line Between Fear and Bravery is Thin
|Ritualistic Psalm of Bravery
|2025
|8:18
DJ RockettQween 10.06.25
|Die Sexual
|Take What’s Mine
|Elektro Body Musique
|Pylon Records
|2024
|ESA (Electronic Substance Abuse)
|Pound Of Flesh
|Sounds For Your Happiness
|Negative Gain Productions
|2025
|Eva X
|Machine
|Eva X
|2021
|Helix
|Expensive Things
|Twin
|Metropolis Records
|2018
|Male Tears
|Model Citizen
|Trauma Club
|Artoffact Records
|2021
|Mari Kattman
|Take
|Year Of The Katt
|Metropolis Records
|2025
|Nuda
|The Game
|Stranger
|Nuda
|2024
|Paradox Obscur
|In Control
|Artifact
|Paradox Obscur
|2017
|Rayne Reznor
|Fade to Dust
|Ghost Work Records
|2024
|Red Lokust
|Anything, Anything
|Hope is the Last Refuge of the Dying
|Dist0rtion Productions
|2024
|Rose Haze
|Heaven or Las Vegas
|Records DK2
|2024
|Stoneburner
|29 Silver Nails
|C4 Amore
|COP International
|2025
|Terminal
|Fall of the Reign
|The New Republic
|Metropolis Records
|2023
