On the Edge October 6 2025

DJ Zuul
October 6, 2025
3 min read
The words "pledge drive" over the cover of the classic children's book "Stone Soup

DJ Drew – 10.05.25

Artist Name(s)
Covenant Bullet Northern Light KA2 2002
Matte Blvck;The New Division Midnight & Angel (Into the Night Mix) Midnight & Angel (Into the Night Mix) Matte Blvck Records 2024
Die Sexual Tremble For Me – Harlander Hack Electric: Remixes Pylon Records 2025
Aesthetic Perfection Spilling Blood Blood Spills Not Far From The Wound Metropolis Records 2015
ULTRA SUNN Night Is Mine Keep Your Eyes Peeled Artoffact Records 2024
Rotersand Don’t Know 1023 Metropolis Records 2007
ESA (Electronic Substance Abuse) Come and Find Me Designer Carnage Negative Gain Productions 2022
Conjure One Sleep Conjure One Nettwerk Music Group 2002
Skull Cultist Hopegrinder HOPEGRINDER Vorpal Goat Studio 2023
Bauhaus Bela Lugosi’s Dead – Tomb Raider Mix Singles Beggars Banquet 2013
S. Product Let’s Play (Eat Me Raw) Suicide Beat Terrible Records 2020

DJ Paradigm Lost 10.05.25

Table with 6 columns and 12 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
CASTROE HOSTILE Hostile (Single) Self-Released 2025 3:56
Hugo Dirac Lament Veil Sharped Records 2025 6:45
Snowbeasts Midnight Ride Dire Days Re:Mission Entertainment 2025 5:56
Mari Kattman Typical Girl Year Of The Katt Metropolis 2025 3:43
Selfless Service Broken Propaganda (Mova Remix) Broken Propaganda X-IMG 2025 6:04
S Y Z Y G Y X Crocodile SINNER 2025 3:53
CUT.RATE.BOX Fireshine Luxury Anxiety EP 2025 3:53
Duophonic Noise Construction Trauma Distorted Reality 2025 4:00
Spammerheads Shocking days Spammerheads – The Mire Chronicles 2025 5:05
Pneumagnosis These Days Will End (Slighter Remix) These Days Will End (Slighter Remix) (Single Lukotyk Records 2025 5:28
CENTRIFUGAL FORCE MACHINE INCINERATE Self-Released 2025 3:35
Velvet May The Line Between Fear and Bravery is Thin Ritualistic Psalm of Bravery 2025 8:18

DJ RockettQween 10.06.25

Table with 5 columns and 13 rows. Sorted ascending by column “Artist Name(s)” (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Die Sexual Take What’s Mine Elektro Body Musique Pylon Records 2024
ESA (Electronic Substance Abuse) Pound Of Flesh Sounds For Your Happiness Negative Gain Productions 2025
Eva X Machine Machine Eva X 2021
Helix Expensive Things Twin Metropolis Records 2018
Male Tears Model Citizen Trauma Club Artoffact Records 2021
Mari Kattman Take Year Of The Katt Metropolis Records 2025
Nuda The Game Stranger Nuda 2024
Paradox Obscur In Control Artifact Paradox Obscur 2017
Rayne Reznor Fade to Dust Fade to Dust Ghost Work Records 2024
Red Lokust Anything, Anything Hope is the Last Refuge of the Dying Dist0rtion Productions 2024
Rose Haze Heaven or Las Vegas Heaven or Las Vegas Records DK2 2024
Stoneburner 29 Silver Nails C4 Amore COP International 2025
Terminal Fall of the Reign The New Republic Metropolis Records 2023

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

