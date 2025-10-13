InterviewsOn The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge October 12 2025 – Glass Spells

DJ Zuul
October 13, 2025
DJ Drew interviews Glass Spells – 10.12.25
Glass Spells Thrills Shattered Negative Gain Productions 2021
Glass Spells Venom Crystals 7356220 Records DK2 2024
Twin Tribes Cauldron of Thorns Pendulum Twin Tribes 2024
Pet Shop Boys It’s a Sin – Disco Mix Actually: Further Listening 1987 – 1988 Rhino 1987
Glass Spells Without You Crystals 7356220 Records DK2 2024
Ghosts in the Graveyard In The Darkness In The Darkness Re:Mission Entertainment 2025
Vandal Moon;vverevvolf The Bomb Wild Insane Starfield Music 2018
BlakLight;Solar Fake Waiting – Solar Fake Remix Waiting (Solar Fake Remix) 1153414 Records DK2 2022
Rotersand Sexiness of Slow Don’t Become The Thing You Hated Metropolis Records 2025
Das Ich Destillat – Remixed By Vnv Nation Re Laborat Danse Macabre Records 2010
And One Deutschmaschine I.S.T. Noise Records 1994
Matte Blvck Pupula Duplex Pupula Duplex Matte Blvck Records LLC 2024
Siouxsie and the Banshees Red Light Kaleidoscope (Remastered & Expanded) UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) 1980

DJ Zuul 10.12.25
Sextile Women Respond to Bass yes, please. Sacred Bones 2025 02:46
Black Light Smoke CRIMES II CRIMES II Death Decay Magic 2025 05:54
Ego Bliss ASCEND (Ruined Conflict Remix) Ascend Infacted 2025 04:47
Pino✝Angel Ghost Ghost Untitled Burial 2025 04:58
Magic Wands Time To Dream Time To Dream metropolis 2025 03:11
Megan McDuffee Are You Real? Are You Real? Self 2025 03:07
Fix8:Sëd8 New Eden Octagram Dependent 2025 08:43
Sine Succumb To Me Succumb To Me Metropolis 2025 04:15
Zanias Naiad Naiad Fleisch 2025 05:18
Carrellee Like A Ghost (IAMX Remix) Like A Ghost (IAMX Remix) Self 2025 05:15
Shimri Continents Adrift Lilies Of The Field Re:Mission 2025 07:48
Patriarchy Lock Jaw (Kris Baha Dance Remix) Lock Jaw (Kris Baha Remixes) Dero Arcade 2022 07:02

DJ RockettQween 10.12.25
The Flaming Lips She Don’t Use Jelly Transmissions From the Satellite Heart Warner Records 1993
Lebanon Hanover Garden Gnome Sci-Fi Sky Fabrika Records 2020
Don Hinson & The Rigamorticians Riboflavin-Flavored, Non-Carbonated, Polyunsaturated Blood Monster Dance Party Capitol Records 1964
Depeche Mode Route 66 Music for the Masses (Deluxe) Venusnote Ltd. 1987
Specimen Kiss Kiss Bang Bang – 7″ Version Wet Warm Cling Film Red Velvet Crush Jungle Records 1983
The Cramps Goo Goo Muck Psychedelic Jungle EMI Catalogue 1981
The Birthday Party Release The Bats Junkyard Bloodlines 1982
Leæther Strip Lady Shave Æppreciation II Cleopatra Records 2018
Prom Queen Manic Panic Doom-Wop Prom Queen 2017
David Lynch Strange and Unproductive Thinking Crazy Clown Time (Deluxe Edition) Sunday Best Recordings 2011
Computerbandit Popper, Punks & Porsche Drivers Popper, Punks & Porsche Drivers recordJet 2021
Iggy Pop Nightclubbing The Idiot Virgin Records 1977
David Bowie Rubber Band David Bowie: The Deram Anthology 1966 – 1968 UME – Global Clearing House 2022
Cherry Glazerr Had Ten Dollaz Had Ten Dollaz Secretly Canadian 2014
Thought Gang;David Lynch;Angelo Badalamenti The Black Dog Runs at Night Thought Gang Sacred Bones Records 2018
Freur Doot Doot Doot Doot Columbia 1983

