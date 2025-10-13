On the Edge October 12 2025 – Glass Spells

Presented by listeners like YOU
DJ Drew interviews Glass Spells – 10.12.25
|Glass Spells
|Thrills
|Shattered
|Negative Gain Productions
|2021
|Glass Spells
|Venom
|Crystals
|7356220 Records DK2
|2024
|Twin Tribes
|Cauldron of Thorns
|Pendulum
|Twin Tribes
|2024
|Pet Shop Boys
|It’s a Sin – Disco Mix
|Actually: Further Listening 1987 – 1988
|Rhino
|1987
|Glass Spells
|Without You
|Crystals
|7356220 Records DK2
|2024
|Ghosts in the Graveyard
|In The Darkness
|In The Darkness
|Re:Mission Entertainment
|2025
|Vandal Moon;vverevvolf
|The Bomb
|Wild Insane
|Starfield Music
|2018
|BlakLight;Solar Fake
|Waiting – Solar Fake Remix
|Waiting (Solar Fake Remix)
|1153414 Records DK2
|2022
|Rotersand
|Sexiness of Slow
|Don’t Become The Thing You Hated
|Metropolis Records
|2025
|Das Ich
|Destillat – Remixed By Vnv Nation
|Re Laborat
|Danse Macabre Records
|2010
|And One
|Deutschmaschine
|I.S.T.
|Noise Records
|1994
|Matte Blvck
|Pupula Duplex
|Pupula Duplex
|Matte Blvck Records LLC
|2024
|Siouxsie and the Banshees
|Red Light
|Kaleidoscope (Remastered & Expanded)
|UMC (Universal Music Catalogue)
|1980
DJ Zuul 10.12.25
DJ RockettQween 10.12.25
|The Flaming Lips
|She Don’t Use Jelly
|Transmissions From the Satellite Heart
|Warner Records
|1993
|Lebanon Hanover
|Garden Gnome
|Sci-Fi Sky
|Fabrika Records
|2020
|Don Hinson & The Rigamorticians
|Riboflavin-Flavored, Non-Carbonated, Polyunsaturated Blood
|Monster Dance Party
|Capitol Records
|1964
|Depeche Mode
|Route 66
|Music for the Masses (Deluxe)
|Venusnote Ltd.
|1987
|Specimen
|Kiss Kiss Bang Bang – 7″ Version
|Wet Warm Cling Film Red Velvet Crush
|Jungle Records
|1983
|The Cramps
|Goo Goo Muck
|Psychedelic Jungle
|EMI Catalogue
|1981
|The Birthday Party
|Release The Bats
|Junkyard
|Bloodlines
|1982
|Leæther Strip
|Lady Shave
|Æppreciation II
|Cleopatra Records
|2018
|Prom Queen
|Manic Panic
|Doom-Wop
|Prom Queen
|2017
|David Lynch
|Strange and Unproductive Thinking
|Crazy Clown Time (Deluxe Edition)
|Sunday Best Recordings
|2011
|Computerbandit
|Popper, Punks & Porsche Drivers
|Popper, Punks & Porsche Drivers
|recordJet
|2021
|Iggy Pop
|Nightclubbing
|The Idiot
|Virgin Records
|1977
|David Bowie
|Rubber Band
|David Bowie: The Deram Anthology 1966 – 1968
|UME – Global Clearing House
|2022
|Cherry Glazerr
|Had Ten Dollaz
|Had Ten Dollaz
|Secretly Canadian
|2014
|Thought Gang;David Lynch;Angelo Badalamenti
|The Black Dog Runs at Night
|Thought Gang
|Sacred Bones Records
|2018
|Freur
|Doot Doot
|Doot Doot
|Columbia
|1983
